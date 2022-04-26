Next Hibs manager: New favourites for Easter Road job as Roy Keane speculation intensifies

Roy Keane is favourite to become the next Hibs boss. Picture: SNS

The Irishman was linked to the role at the weekend and the noise around the Manchester United legend becoming the next Easter Road boss has intensified.

As per The Scotsman's report yesterday, Keane is keen on the vacant position following the departure of Shaun Maloney after just 19 games in charge.

Hibs owner and Ron Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell are compiling a list of candidates and a move for the former Celtic midfielder has not been ruled out.

A number of bookmakers have made Keane the favourite at 1/1 to be the next permanent Hibs boss, his odds being slashed from 8/1, according to Pairmatch.

Keane was last in charge at Ipswich Town in 2011 following a successful spell as Sunderland boss in his first managerial spell.

Since then he has been assistant at Republic of Ireland national team, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest where he started his career in England as a player.

The popular Sky Sports pundit has spoken of his desire to return to the dugout and was spoke to Sunderland about a return to the Stadium of Light following Lee Johnson’s departure earlier this season.

Also in the running for the Hibs job is former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.