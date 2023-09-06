Next Hibs manager: Neil Lennon to miss out as Hibs close in on Lee Johnson's successor

Hibs are expected to choose their new manager in the coming days as the interview process draws to a close – but former Easter Road boss Neil Lennon is not on their shortlist.

The Edinburgh club have been searching for a replacement for Lee Johnson, who was sacked a week last Sunday, and have been speaking to five candidates including 41-year-old Central Coast Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery.

The identity of the other four contenders remains undisclosed, although it is understood that Lennon, who was the early bookmakers’ favourite for the role after declaring that he would be keen to discuss a return to the hotseat, is not one of those currently under consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman was Hibs’ manager between the summer of 2016 and January 2019 and led them to the Championship title and then a record points tally as they finished fourth in their first season back in the Premiership.

Central Coast Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery is the frontrunner for the Hibs managerial vacancy. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Former Sheffield United player Montgomery, who has been in charge of A-League side Central Coast Mariners since 2021, has emerged as the new front-runner for the role this week, but the process is still ongoing and Hibs’ board are set to make their choice in the coming days.

Unless things accelerate more quickly than anticipated, an appointment is not likely before this weekend, although Hibs are keen to have things tied up before they return to action against Kilmarnock.