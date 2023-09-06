Next Hibs manager: Neil Lennon to miss out as Hibs close in on Lee Johnson's successor
The Edinburgh club have been searching for a replacement for Lee Johnson, who was sacked a week last Sunday, and have been speaking to five candidates including 41-year-old Central Coast Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery.
The identity of the other four contenders remains undisclosed, although it is understood that Lennon, who was the early bookmakers’ favourite for the role after declaring that he would be keen to discuss a return to the hotseat, is not one of those currently under consideration.
The Northern Irishman was Hibs’ manager between the summer of 2016 and January 2019 and led them to the Championship title and then a record points tally as they finished fourth in their first season back in the Premiership.
Former Sheffield United player Montgomery, who has been in charge of A-League side Central Coast Mariners since 2021, has emerged as the new front-runner for the role this week, but the process is still ongoing and Hibs’ board are set to make their choice in the coming days.
Unless things accelerate more quickly than anticipated, an appointment is not likely before this weekend, although Hibs are keen to have things tied up before they return to action against Kilmarnock.
Coach David Gray is currently in interim charge and the former Hibees captain oversaw a 2-0 victory away to Aberdeen on Sunday, their first league win of the season.
