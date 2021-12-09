Next Hibs manager: Former Newcastle coach 'emerges as contender' after Jack Ross departure

Current Scotland assistant boss and former Newcastle United coach John Carver has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Hibs manager’s position.

By Angus Wright
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 5:32 pm
John Carver is currently assistant coach to Steve Clarke with Scotland.

According to reports, the 56-year-old wants a return to full-time football and while enjoying being Steve Clarke’s right-hand man at the national team, would like to be his own man.

Carver has managed Newcastle on an interim basis on multiple occasions and has also been in charge of Torino, Toronto, Sheffield United and Omonia Nicosia.

The Sun also claim that former Hibs boss Neil Lennon, ex-Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and Alex Neil, who left Preston North End earlier this year, are in the running for the position.

New Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell is leading up the search for Ross’ successor. Kensell wielded the axe in the wake of Hibs’ 1-0 defeat to Livingston on Wednesday night, with the club taking just four points from the past 27 available as they slide down the cinch Premiership.

