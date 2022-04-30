Next Hibs manager: Everton coach Paul Clement becomes latest name to be linked with vacancy

The 50-year-old, who is currently part of Frank Lampard’s coaching staff at Everton, has previously managed Derby County, Reading, Swansea and Cercle Brugge in Belgium. He is, however, best known for being Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant manager at a number of big clubs, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell and recruitment supremo Ian Gordon – son of the club’s owner Ron – were in London earlier this week to hold informal talks with potential candidates. The Daily Record is claiming that Clement has been spoken to by Hibs.

Roy Keane remains the bookmakers’ favourite for the job, although ex-Derby and Feyenoord boss Phillip Cocu has also been linked with Hibs. Other names such as Henning Berg and Malky Mackay have also been mentioned, although Hibs are going to take their time after sacking Shaun Maloney 11 days ago.