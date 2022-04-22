David Gray takes Hibs training ahead of their match against St Mirren.

The club legend has been placed in interim charge for the second time this season after Shaun Maloney was relieved of his duties earlier this week. While Hibs’ owner Ron Gordon has said the board will cast the net wide in search of a replacement, if Gray can turnaround results – something Maloney and his predecessor Jack Ross failed to do in a season of underachievement for the Easter Road club – and restore some pride in the final five games of the campaign, then despite suggestions that the club are on the lookout for someone with greater experience there will be calls for him to get the job.

“There’s a lot of ifs in there,” said the 33-year-old former captain, who only swapped the dressing room for the coaching team this season. “To be honest, my focus is purely on the weekend, which is St Mirren.

“Ultimately, would I like to be a manager? Yes, one day. But, at the same time, I’ve not been asked to do that job, I’ve been asked to do the job between now and the end of the season, and that is my full focus at the minute. Moving forward, what will be will be. It is all about getting results as quickly as we can. My future is irrelevant at the moment.

“I’ve obviously been at the club a long time, I love the club, I love everything about it and what it represents. It’s a massive club and a great opportunity for whoever the next manager is, to inherit a good squad of players at the minute, and a fantastic fanbase and stadium and facilities.”

But, having assumed responsibility in the aftermath of Ross’ sacking, the 2016 Scottish Cup hero believes he is better placed to help the team regain their footing this time.