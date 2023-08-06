The Tannoy announcer had barely finished recording the very healthy attendance of 17, 386 before he was almost spluttering into his microphone.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell cannot believe it as substitute Alex Greive makes it 3-2 to St Mirren with two minutes left of the Premiership fixture at Easter Road (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Having completed the hard work, or so they thought, of getting back into the game on a frenetic afternoon at Easter Road, Hibs succumbed to a classic sucker punch as St Mirren took all three points with a 3-2 win. It was manager Stephen Robinson first-ever win at the ground.

With just two minutes left, substitute Alex Greive twisted his neck in the air and glanced Greg Kiltie’s cross into the far corner of the net in front of the delirious St Mirren supporters.

Their dismay at losing a two-goal lead very quickly turned to the joy felt in the opening half. In fact, this was probably a sweeter way to earn the points - at the death, and with a goal scored beneath their noses after quick thinking from goalkeeper Zach Hemming, who began the attack with a throw. Victory signalled that St Mirren will again be a force to contend with this season.

It took only 18 minutes for them to puncture any early season optimism at Easter Road. Indeed, it’s already been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for Hibs fans, with the season just three games old.

Lee Johnson’s side suffered an embarrassing 2-1 capitulation in Andorra against part-timers Inter Club d’Escaldes in their opening competitive game but wasted little time in putting that right in the second leg with a handsome 6-1 win on Thursday night.

With another European tie to look forward to this Thursday against Luzern, home supporters returned to Easter Road with a skip in their step. Somewhat surprisingly, Johnson decided to stick with the same XI who started against the Andorran minnows.

That he had made two substitutions within half an hour was a reflection of how badly things had gone wrong in the opening spell.

There was more warm up drama before kick off, although it wasn’t Hibs' concern on this occasion. It did conspire to hurt them, however.

St Mirren striker Mikael Mandron suffered an injury while stretching which opened the way for Toyosi Olusanya, who spent part of last season on loan at Arbroath. Pushed into the starting line-up, it seemed inevitable the 25-year-old would then have an impact.

Hibs’ own injury worries had relented to some degree in the case of David Marshall, who took his place in goal after being replaced before kick off on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, he bore the brunt of some full-hearted challenges from St Mirren opponents.

VAR was quick to play a part in the proceedings. It was a sting in the tale for Hibs, who might have thought they had escaped a decision as play raged on for a lengthy spell after Kiltie was upended by Joe Newell. In fact, the hosts had their own appeal for a foul in a dangerous position at the other end.

But referee Euan Anderson was directed to the monitor to review the Newell challenge. It seemed likely he would point to the spot, which he did. Mark O’Hara sent Marshall the wrong way. Two minutes later, it was 2-0. O’Hara released Olusanya and he sprinted clear of the Hibs defence to calmly slot a second goal through Marshall’s legs.

Johnson quickly re-shaped his team; Allan Delferiere, whose pocket was picked in the run-up to the penalty, was replaced by Jordan Obita. Josh Campbell was hooked for Dylan Levitt.