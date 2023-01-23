The cinch Premiership match between Hibs and Rangers has been given a new date following its postponement earlier this month.

The two teams had been due to meet on the weekend of February 25, but the Scottish Professional Football League was forced to move the date from then due to Rangers’ involvement in the Viaplay Cup final weekend on Sunday, February 27. The match at Easter Road will now be played on Wednesday, March 8 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The match has yet to be selected by Sky Sports for live broadcast. Rangers’ trip to Easter Road earlier this season was put on television, with Hibs coming back to draw 2-2 against their nine-man visitors, but as it stands, there will be no live coverage. There are Champions League ties on the same night, with Bayern Munich hosting PSG and Tottenham Hotspur taking on AC Milan, both on BT Sport.

Celtic’s postponed match against Hearts, also due to the Viaplay Cup final, will also take place on the night of March 8 (7.45pm kick-off), while Livingston v Dundee United is also due to be played that evening, at 7.45pm. Their match was called off last week due to a frozen pitch.