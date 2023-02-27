'More than just a football club' - Ron Gordon's family vow to 'build on' Hibs legacy after owner's death

Ron Gordon’s family vow to “continue to build on the legacy” of Hibs following the death of the club's chairman and majority shareholder last week.

In a statement to fans, his family expressed their love for the Easter Road club and appreciation of “the tremendous outpouring of love and support we have received from the Hibernian family”. Gordon had taken over the club in 2019 and recently wrote to supporters to reveal he had been receiving treatment for cancer. He lost that battle last Tuesday, much to the shock of many.

His family expressed their commitment to “Ron’s vision and long-term plan, supporting all facets of the Football Club, and working with you all to achieve it.”

"From day one, it was clear to us that Hibs is more than just a football club, it is a big family,” the family statement said. “The last few days have reaffirmed this. When our hearts were broken, the sunshine from Leith brought some much-needed light into our lives. We cannot thank you enough for your kindness and generosity.

“We've been overwhelmed by the countless messages, flowers, and tributes honoring Ron's work and thanking him for all he did at Hibernian in pursuit of moving the club forward. Every single gesture has touched our hearts.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the affection shown by our wider footballing family in Scotland.

“Ron’s passion, love, and enthusiasm for the Club was contagious from the get-go and was shared by us all. As a family we have fallen in love with the Football Club and Edinburgh. It has become a home to us.

“Ron saw himself as a steward of this great football club and was always conscious of its role in the community and this wonderful city. His goal had always been to build the club into the best version of itself. As a family, and organisation, we are more determined than ever to see this through.

Ron Gordon's family vow to build on the work at Hibs. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)