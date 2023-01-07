Momodou Bojang in contact with PFA after accusing Hibs of treating him "worse than an animal'

Former Hibs striker Momodou Bojang is being assisted by the PFA after accusing the Easter Road club of treating him "worse than an animal" during his loan spell.

Momodou Bojang has made a number of allegations over his treatment at Hibs after his loan deal from Rainbow FC was cut short. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Bojang has returned to parent club Rainbow FC after Hibs activated a break clause to release the Gambian Under-23 international from his initial season-long agreement.

The 21-year-old managed only 47 minutes across seven substitute appearances for Hibs without managing to hit the net as he failed to impress boss Lee Johnson.

In an interview with GamFoot Transfers, which has since been deleted, Bojang hit out at his treatment during his time in the capital.

"The club is trying to act like I am a bad player with their statement. I was treated worse than an animal," he stated. "They cut my salary and added strange taxes because they didn’t want to pay me. I was given a tiny room as an apartment. A very small bed as you have in a prison cell. I used to walk to the training ground from where I live while every player was given a beautiful apartment and car.

"I used to cry myself to sleep. The coach would always shout on my from day 1 and acted as (if) he never wanted me here. They forced eye to terminate my deal with them, my agent didn’t help me or fight for me because he was given a commission by the club when I came, so he rather help the club than me. They are even right now trying to kick me out from the apartment I am staying at. I have contacted PFA to help me with my case because this is too much. I will involve FIFA as well."

The PFA are looking into the allegations with chief executive Fraser Wishart confirming to the Daily Record: "Momodou did contact the PFA and the issue has now been passed to our lawyers. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Hibs refused to comment when approached by The Scotsman. However, manager Lee Johnson explained the club's decision to cut short Bojang's loan in a statement issued on the club website.