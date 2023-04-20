'Million dollar question' - Hibs boss Lee Johnson explains success and failure and repeating Hearts performance

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has challenged his players to use the win over Hearts in the Edinburgh derby on Saturday as a springboard into this weekend’s clash with St Johnstone and next season.

The Hibees will secure a top six spot at McDiarmid Park with a win or by bettering Livingston's result at Dundee United. The Easter Road side gave themselves a great chance of getting the spot and being in the running for a European spot with a 1-0 win over their city rivals in Leith. Now it is about using the momentum from that victory.

Johnson told Sky Sports: “That's the million dollar question, isn’t it? After the Lord Mayor’s show, how are we going to perform? Challenging those individuals and the team to perform like that, not just Saturday but repeatedly moving forward and moving into next season as well because that’s what we want to see and that’s what we believe we can do. The organisation, the fitness, the energy, the forward thinking in that game was absolutely outstanding.We were probably buoyed by probably being the underdog on the dag and a massive support behind us”

Hibs have had a topsy-turvy season. Johnson replaced Shaun Maloney in the summer, making a number of signings in the process. They sat third after nine games but would go on to win one of the next eight. There was a seven-game unbeaten run in the league between January and March before four successive losses. The Hibs boss believes getting into the top six is “definitely a marker” in terms of defining the season between success and failure.

“Success for us is to be in Europe sustainably as a minimum,” he said. This has been a transitional year, it's been a difficult year for us but we’ve kept fighting, kept battling and the boys have been excellent in terms of we have not always had our top players fit, young players have had to step up and do the job and they have. Top six for us, we believe we deserve it but we have to prove that on the pitch.”