Hibs manager on the talented full-back who needs to learn to shut his mouth

Hibs defender Lewis Mille with manager Nick Montgomery after being sent off against Dundee. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hibs defender Lewis Miller will return to the starting line-up for Wednesday’s trip to Celtic Park but manager Nick Montgomery has threatened to tape up his mouth before he sends him out.

The Aussie fullback missed out on Sunday’s victory over Aberdeen through suspension after he was sent off for a second booking against Dundee the previous weekend. Teeneger Rory Whittaker deputised but having run himself into the ground, his manager believes it would be too big an ask to expect him to lift his levels yet again against the defending league champions.

“I think it would be a massive ask for a 16-year-old to back up two games in the space of a few days, so Lewis will come back in, nice and refreshed, off the back of scoring the winner.”

That winning goal at Dens Park softened the blow of his early exit but his gaffer wants him to learn from his errors and rein in the verbals, which left him treading a tightrope in that encounter and ultimately cost him his place against Barry Robson’s men.

“That’s something that frustrates me about Lewis, because when he’s doing that, he’s not concentrating on the game. I love his passion and mentality of wanting to win, but it’s something he needs to cut out, and he accepts that.”

The player has admitted that he loves a bit of sledging and he rarely backs down from a confrontation but his manager is looking for him to channel that passion more productively.

“Hopefully, that sending off will help him learn,” said Montgomery, who has lost just two in 13 since arriving in the capital. “Maybe we should just gag his mouth!

“I cut him some slack because he scored, and we won the game, and, as a manager, sometimes, you can’t legislate for a second yellow like that. Possibly it was a free-kick but the only intent was to get the ball, there was no lunge.

“It doesn’t matter how many times I’ve looked at it, it was definitely harsh. But, if he doesn’t get the first yellow for arguing with an opposition player, that moment doesn’t happen. And he’s still on the pitch.

“That’s part of the learning curve for Lewis, because the first yellow card was just for a silly altercation. I said to him after the game, that was the reason he got sent off. That is something he needs to learn.

“But he’s growing in confidence and he’s a powerful boy, so we’re looking forward to getting him back in the squad.”

Having worked with the 23-year-old at Central Coast Mariners before they reunited at Hibs, Montgomery knows the ability and the character of the player who performed well against Celtic, as the teams drew 0-0 at Easter Road, in October.

“Lewis was excellent against Celtic last time, and he definitely enjoys playing against them. Hopefully he comes back nice and fresh. With the amount of games coming in the next few weeks, it’s definitely a benefit to be able to freshen players up and still get results.