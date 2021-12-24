Martin Boyle transfer bid reportedly rejected by Hibs

Martin Boyle in action for Hibernian during the win over Abredeen on Wednesday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The approach from the Saudi Arabian Pro League side is believed to have been made prior to the appointment of Shaun Maloney, but was rejected by owner Ron Gordon, according to the Daily Record.

Boyle is Hibs most prized asset and a much higher offer would be required for the club to even consider entering into negotiations over the sale of the pacy forward, who struck a first-half hat-trick in the recent Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers.

The Australian international previously had a half million pound release clause in his contract for bids which came from outwith Scotland but this was removed when he signed a new deal with the Easter Road outfit in August, which runs out in 2024.

The new terms were agreed after the Edinburgh club rejected a previous £500,000 bid for their 28-year-old talisman from Premiership rivals Aberdeen during the last transfer window.

Al Faisaly - who won the King Cup earlier this season - are said to be 'unlikely' to return with an offer that will tempt Hibs back to the table.