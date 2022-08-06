Martin Boyle rejoins Hibs and set for Hearts derby role in pre-match reveal

Boyle makes his move back to Easter Road a year after leaving in a lucrative move to the Middle East, in which Hibs had agreement for first refusal should the 29-year-old be made available for transfer again.

They have made their move and Boyle will have the opportunity to add to his 63-goals in a Hibees shirt after agreeing to join Lee Johnson’s side.

With capital rivals Hearts at Easter Road for the first derby of the season, the Australian international is due to appear before a sell-out crowd on Sunday for a pre-match welcome from home fans who will be as equally delighted to welcome him as the club officials have been.

They announced the return move on the club’s website in a statement which read: “We can confirm that Hibernian FC has come to an agreement with Al-Faisaly FC for the transfer of Martin Boyle.

"We will announce Boyle back to the Hibernian FC faithful on Sunday ahead of our game against Hearts, so make sure you arrive 15 minutes early.

“Further information regarding the transfer and Boyle’s contract will be revealed to supporters in due course.

“Everyone at Hibernian FC is delighted to see Boyle return to the club!”

Martin Boyle will be back at Easter Road after rejoining Hibs. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)