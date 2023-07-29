Martin Boyle makes long-awaited return as Hibs mull over European inclusion

Martin Boyle played 45 minutes for Hibs against Blackpool.

The sight of the Australia internationalist emerging unscathed from his first outing in nine months might have been worth it alone for the 2,000-strong travelling support who made their way to Bloomfield Road less than 24 hours on from the team’s chastening European defeat.

Boyle managed the first 45 minutes before being replaced at half-time but the performance of the fans’ favourite could be enough to convince a hitherto cautious Lee Johnson to decide the 30-year-old is ready to boost the Easter Road side’s hopes of overturning their 2-1 deficit against Inter Club d’Escaldes in Thursday’s second-leg.

“It's great that he can get the minutes,” said assistant-manager Adam Owen. It was planned that he would get 45 minutes as part of his end stage of rehab and it was really good. He came through it really well, physically he looked good and it’s really positive for the club as well as for himself. He'll be back on the pitch soon. As far as his rehab is concerned, that was his first minutes - his first 45 minutes and then it’s generally a progressive build-up from that. It's really positive and good for him. Could he play Thursday? I think there's a space up for grabs but the key is to see how he reacts to the 45 minutes against Blackpool and look forward to the week.”

Boyle had been on the bench in Andorra on Thursday but only in a ‘cheerleader’ role and was never going to be risked. However, with an embarrassing early exit from the Europa Conference League to avoid, the darting runs and ability to pick up dangerous spaces he reprised against Blackpool would make him a potent weapon to have even for a short time in the return leg.