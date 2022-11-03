After picking up a knee injury in an accidental collision with team-mate Nohan Kenneh in Saturday’s victory over St Mirren, the 29-year-old’s hopes of featuring in Qatar later this month were left teetering on the brink. After scans picked up a concerning anomaly at the back of his badly-bruised knee, he travelled down to Manchester to meet with a specialist.

Revealing he had been accompanied by representatives of both Hibs and the Socceroos medical teams, his Easter Road manager Lee Johnson said that while everyone was hoping for the best, the hopes of the 19-times capped forward being passed fit to join Graham Arnold’s World Cup squad remained 50-50.

But it has emerged that after discussing the results of the scan and satisfying subsequent concerns, the player who rejoined third-placed Hibs in August following a lucrative six-month stint in Saudi Arabia has been given the go ahead to join the world’s elite later this month. Drawn in Group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia, they open their campaign against the defending champions on November 22.

Hibs winger Martin Boyle has been cleared to play for Australia at the World Cup but warned he may have to play through pain. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

