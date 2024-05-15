Malky Mackay responds after ‘disgust’ at Hibs role – 'judge me on the person I am'

Former Ross County manager speaks following backlash to Hibs sporting director appointment

Malky Mackay has asked Hibs fans to “judge me on the person I am and you see” following a furious backlash to his appointment as the club’s new sporting director.

Mackay’s new role at Easter Road was announced on Tuesday following the sacking of manager Nick Montgomery sparking an angry response from some supporters’ groups. The 52-year-old was found to have sent offensive text messages during his time as Cardiff manager between 2011 and 2013.

Mackay has since managed Wigan and Ross County and spent four years as performance director of the Scottish Football Association, during which he was in interim charge of Scotland for a 2017 friendly against Netherlands.

Malky Mackay has been appointed as the new sporting director at Hibs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Responding to criticism of his appointment, Mackay told Hibs TV: “I completely understand everyone has points of view. What I would say is that to really judge me on the person I am and you see going forward for Hibernian Football Club.

“I’ve been in football for 30 years but in Scotland for seven years, four years at the Scottish FA and nearly three at Ross County.

“I’ve got such a passion for our game and for the club I work for and the national association I was with, that I would like people to judge me for the person they meet, they see, that I am for their football club.

“I’m proud and privileged to work for Hibernian Football Club and that being the case I’m determined to do everything I can to make sure we have success.

“They’ll see someone that is driven and wanting to do the best for their club.”

After the text revelations in 2014, Mackay apologised for sending messages he admitted were “disrespectful of other cultures”.

The Football Association took no action over the messages, citing Mackay’s expectation of privacy and his voluntary undertaking of programmes to educate himself on equality issues.

But that decision was condemned by anti-racism, Jewish and gender equality groups at the time.

Hibernian ultras group Block Seven, Hibees Pride and Hibernian Women Supporters Alliance all condemned Mackay’s appointment at the cinch Premiership club.

“HWSA would like to put on record its disgust at the appointment of Malky Mackay as sporting director at Hibs,” the group posted on X, adding football has “no place” for the former Scotland defender.