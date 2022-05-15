'Lowest I've felt': Lewis Stevenson says everyone at Hibs need to learn - including those behind scenes

Hibs' Lewis Stevenson was open and honest in his assessment of the club this season.

And, he says the learning process should not be limited to the playing squad.

“It has obviously been frustrating,” admitted Stevenson. “It’s a season that promised so much at times, you forget we have been in Europe this year, a cup final, a semi-final and missed out on the top six by a point.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These small margins have turned the season into a bit of a nightmare.

“It’s probably a learning curve and we need to learn from our mistakes as players, and I’m sure people behind the scenes need to maybe look at things they have done as well.

“There are a lot of wrongs we need to put right next season.

“Europe feels like three or four seasons ago now, it’s mad to think it was the start of this season.

“Even during that Rijeka tie we were doing really well, we had a man sent off and the whole thing changed.

“When we went to Ibrox [in October] as well, we could have gone top of the league if we won, but we lost and ever since then it has been pretty downhill.”A player who has experienced the highs and the lows, in cup and league campaigns throughout more than a decade on the Hibs frontline, the fact that this season had the potential for more but was derailed by injuries, managerial changes, a lack of goals and far too many below-par performances has left him more frustrated than ever.

“It’s probably the lowest I have felt since I have been here. The only positive is we have managed to stay up.”

A difficult season to negotiate, especially on the back of last term, where the Easter Road registered their highest league finish in 16 years and came up just short in both cup competitions. They had their eyes on improvement and Stevenson insists those ambitions were there to be realised.

“It’s frustrating because I don’t think there’s a team that has stood out apart from Hearts,” he continued.

“They’ve been pretty attritional, they have won games. But the league [third place] was there for the taking this year and that’s the most galling thing.

“Look, we finished third last season and got to the cup final and that’s the same season Hearts have had and they have been lauded all season.

“It’s frustrating for us because we went into the qualifying stages of the Conference League but they have the chance of the Europa League group stage.

“These things happen. I have been involved with this club for a long time and we need to wipe the slate clean next season and move on.

With the possibility that a new manager will be appointed this week, they will have that fresh start but that means Stevenson having to impress yet another boss.

““I’ll give it a good go, but there’s eventually going to be one I don’t impress!” the 34-year-old added.