Livingston 1-0 Hibs extras: Questionable refereeing as ex-Hibee shows former club what they are missing

Livingston's Stephane Omeonga challenges Hibs' Josh Campbell (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Player of the match: Stephane Omeonga. The former Hibs midfielder ran things in the middle of the park, with his winning mix of quality technique and passing and his tenacious energy and dig.

Letdown: Hibs. For the first 16 minutes they were in this match but as soon as they went behind and then missed the penalty, they looked rattled and Livingston got the boost.

Turning point: The penalty miss from the usually-reliable Martin Boyle turned things in the home side’s favour. They had looked good in the early stages but so had Hibs. However, the penalty miss had a confidence-sapping effect on a Hibs side who lost their discipline and shape and galvanised David Martindale’s men, who had already been buoyed by the breakthrough goal.

Ref watch: The penalty deserves a second look. At the time it looked debatable and Don Robertson hesitated slightly before awarding it. On a night when his performance was questionable, there were also a couple of cautions and another penalty call that were far from convincing.

Gave us a giggle: For the Hibs fans at the Tony Macaroni Arena there was very little to laugh about. As red cards and another defeat spoiled their night.