Lewis Stevenson has said he would love to see out the remainder of his career at Hibs after he agreed a new deal that will tie him to the Easter Road side for at least another season.

The popular 35-year-old, who is the only player in the club’s history to have lifted both the League and Scottish Cup, made his first team debut in September 2005 in a League Cup victory over Ayr United and has racked up 572 appearances for the club in a career that has weathered more than a dozen managerial changes. The left-back, who can also operate in a wide midfield role and as a centre-back and holding midfielder, holds the club record for all-time league appearances and is currently fourth on the all-time appearance list, across all competitions, behind Pat Stanton (617), Arthur Duncan (626) and Gordon Smith (636).

“Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me and I’d like to play here for the rest of my career,” said Stevenson after he extended his current contract to the summer of 2024. “I feel pretty good, there are little things I can’t do that I did 10 years ago, but I still feel good physically, and feel like I can help the team both on and off the pitch. I never imagined I’d go on to make as many appearances for Hibs as I have, but I want to keep working hard, playing, and have more success here.”

Last season he was voted Players’ Player of the Season, and he has gone on to make 27 appearances this term. Having staved off competition throughout his Hibs stay, he remains an integral member of Lee Johnson’s squad, on and off the field and joked after his recent goal against St Johnstone – only the 10th goal of his Hibs career – that he was now offering something extra.