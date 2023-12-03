Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers revealed his team’s inept opening 45-minute showing in the clubs’ eventual 3-1 Premiership win away to St Johnstone led to him losing his temper in a half-time as never before in his near two-decade coaching career.

Labelling his players unforgivably “soft” as they found themselves a goal down, the Northern Irishman refused to brush over such shortcomings just because five-star finishes from Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley underpinned a comeback over the closing quarter of the confrontation sealed with a 93rd-strike by James Forrest.

“I’m still angry, if I’m honest,” said the Cetic manager to begin his assessment of the afternoon for his side. “The first half was nowhere near what you expect from a Celtic player and team. Just the level of intensity and ambition in the game, the speed, we were absolutely nowhere near it. We got bullied for the goal and we were soft in everything, with and without the ball. Half-time was the angriest I’ve ever been as a manager.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers congratulates Callum McGregor at full-time after the win over St Johnstone.

“People who have been around me will know I’m normally very calm. It was nothing tactical; this was about desire and what it takes to play for this club. Thankfully in the second half the players were brilliant. Callum McGregor was outstanding, and I got more of the energy and ambition that I want.

“[But the reaction] was what I expected in the first half. We’d gone a game and a half and not scored, with the greatest of respect, against St Johnstone. Craig [Levein] had organised his team well and they got their goal from the set-piece that we were soft at. I expect much more from us. Second half, it was a real testament to the players, because they could have folded and been nervy, but they got to the level I demand from them. They were fantastic goals and we could have had more. It’s a reminder that if you go soft, if you go timid against any team, they can hurt you.”

Pushed on what he felt were the reasons behind the sorry opening half showing, he effectively suggested complacency. “It’s comfort,” Rodgers said. “It’s the biggest pitfall in succeeding, that you become timid and lose your aggression. It’s easily done, but it’s my job to guard against it. It was just nowhere near the level.”