Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler linked with Hibs job

Robbie Fowler has been linked with the vacant Hibs job. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

The Liverpool legend is currently out of work having left Indian Super League side East Bengal.

Fowler has contacted Hibs to express his interest in the vacant position, report the Daily Record.

The 46-year-old has managed in the A-League with Brisbane Road prior to his role with East Bengal, while he also ha a spell in charge of Thai side

Muangthong United during the 2011-12 season.

Hibs are currently in interim charge with David Gray taking the team for the weekend's 1 – 1 draw with St Mirren following Ross’ dismissal after the Livingston defeat during the week.

The likes of Alex Neil and Derek McInnes have been linked to the post with Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic on Sunday.