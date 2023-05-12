Lewis Stevenson reveals his fears over finally facing Hibs exit door

Lewis Stevenson has been at Hibs longer than many of the fixtures and fittings but even he thought his time at the club was drawing to a close.

Despite feeling as fit as ever, the player who is as used to short-term deals as his wife Julia is to the long-term anxiety that year-to-year contracts cause, he says he feared that he may be on his way out.

“I’ve always been pretty laid back, my wife does the worrying for me, she’s the one wondering about the bills, if we have to sell the house, sell one of the kids! I'm sure that come about Christmas time, the same conversations will happen.

“I’ve never really had a long-term deal, my first contract at 17, I think, was five years and it’s been one or two years ever since. I've worked hard but there have been times when I’ve been very close to not getting another contract. This was probably the closest.”

But after a slow start he has racked up 20 starts and eight sub appearances so far this season, once again demonstrating his resilience and his value to the team.

“There were times when I had resigned myself to it, even when I was playing. At 35 year-old and I can see where the manager is coming from, I can see where the club is coming from. But I think I’ve done fairly well, especially since the turn of the year, and the team has done well.

“The gaffer has been brilliant with me, he’s been honest and there are things he wants me to improve on and develop in my game and I’m very open to these ideas and will try and improve until I do finally hang up the boots.”

His willingness to evolve as a player, when added to his personal qualities and determination to bring out the best in others, has seen him recognised with another contract extension.

“You can get stuck in your ways and think how you are playing is right,” explained the only Hibs player to have won both the League and Scottish Cup. “You need to be open and try and develop. Since I started the game has changed so much, tactically it is so different, physically so different. It has kept it fresh for me.”

Revealing that he probably feels as close to 100 per cent as he ever has thanks to improving sport science, rehab, a daily concoction of supplements and the determination to make the most of it while he still can. All that was important as he put pen to paper.

“I never wanted to stay for sentimental reasons, to be a mascot. I’ve played a lot of games this season, more than I thought. I think I’ve earned another year and I need to prove that next season.”

But first, Stevenson and Hibs want to finish this season strongly, starting with a trip to Aberdeen and a game they must win if they want to retain any hopes of third spot.

“There’s no point in sitting on the fence, if we want to finish third we do need to go up there and win.