Lewis Miller lifts lid on Luzern sledging after tousy tussle with Hibs

Even in victory, Lewis Miller found Thursday night’s European outing a bruising encounter, but Hibs’ young Aussie considers that confirmation that he landed a few psychological blows as he tested the mettle of the men charged with finding a way past him.

Lewis Miller celebrates with his Hibs team-mate Dylan Vente during the 3-1 win over FC Luzern.

Initially that was Teddy Okou, but the Frenchman soon switched wings with team-mate Kevin Spadanuda as FC Luzern looked to breakthrough in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round at Easter Road. Miller also had the robust attention of Kemal Ademi to contend with. But the 22-year-old handled the physical threat and still had time to get under the opposition’s skin.

A player who was brought up on the sledging culture, which is part and parcel of sporting life in his homeland, the right-back enjoyed a combative evening and left the Swiss on the ropes with the 3-1 home win. “I love that side of the game,” he said of the verbal exchanges. “It is a mental game as well as physical so it is about trying to get inside their head and put them off their gameplan.”

There were some tough tackles flying in, with Miller adamant that a red card or two would not have been unwarranted, as he was not the only one to be flattened in a full-bloodied, full-throttle match, which left him nursing a sore back and some bruises. “We knew they were going to be physical but we didn't know exactly how physical,” he said. “I was on the floor for about 50 per cent of the game, wasn’t I? I’m very biased but I thought there could have been some red cards. But when they are making challenges like that, you know you've got in their heads – they were doing all they could to throw us off our game. In the end, they didn’t do enough.

“Football is a psychological game and I consider myself quite a fiery and aggressive player so whatever comes into my mind spills out. But I do what I do to get inside the opposition’s heads and win. If they bite back, that’s when you know you’ve done the right thing. That’s when you know you’ve got them off their game. With Luzern, it was the same with both their wingers. They moved the left one to the right and the right one to the left. But it was a way of managing them.”

Players throughout the Hibs ranks raised their game on the back of the poor league showing against St Mirren. This Sunday, against Motherwell, Miller expects better. And, linking up with the fit-again Martin Boyle down the right, he says they are a handful for anyone. “He is one of the best attacking players in the league,” said Miller. “Every time he gets the ball the crowd stands up and he is a constant threat. He makes my life easier. I’ve just got to defend and give him the ball and watch him work his magic.”