Leigh Griffiths to make Hibs return as ex-Celtic star signs up for Easter Road match
Leigh Griffiths has been named among the contingent of former Hibs stars who will feature in a charity match at Easter Road next month.
The 32-year-old, currently without a club after a brief stint with Australian lower league club Mandurah City, will take part in The Match, a benefit game for local causes supported by the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation (HSF).
The ex-Celtic and Scotland striker is currently training with Livingston alongside former team-mate Dylan McGeough as the pair continue to search for a new club. Both will feature in the November 20 occasion as a Frank Sauzee select take on a side representing the charity set up by Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.
Sauzee was also due to participate but was forced to pull out on health grounds.
A statement read: "We hope to see as many supporters at Easter Road as possible on the day to enjoy an afternoon of entertaining football and a trip down memory lane – while raising much-needed funds in the process for some great causes. This will include ensuring children who need a helping hand are able to enjoy a better Christmas and assisting low-income families and elderly groups ahead of the winter months."
Tickets are available from the Hibs website priced at £5 for concessions and £10 for adults.
The full list of confirmed ex-Hibees taking part is: Chris Hogg, Colin Nish, Craig Brewster, Danny Swanson, Darren Dods, Dean Shiels, Derek Riordan, Dirk Lehmann, Dylan McGeouch, Gareth Evans, Garry O’Connor, Gary Smith, Gordon Hunter, Ian Murray, Ivan Sproule, James McPake, John Hughes, John O’Neill, John Rankin, Kevin Harper, Leigh Griffiths, Liam Craig, Liam Fontaine, Michael Weir, Niklas Gunnarsson, Rob Jones, Scott Allan, Steven Tweed, Stuart Lovell, Tam McManus, Willie Miller.
