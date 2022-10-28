Leigh Griffiths to make Hibs return as ex-Celtic star signs up for Easter Road match

The 32-year-old, currently without a club after a brief stint with Australian lower league club Mandurah City, will take part in The Match, a benefit game for local causes supported by the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation (HSF).

The ex-Celtic and Scotland striker is currently training with Livingston alongside former team-mate Dylan McGeough as the pair continue to search for a new club. Both will feature in the November 20 occasion as a Frank Sauzee select take on a side representing the charity set up by Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson.

Sauzee was also due to participate but was forced to pull out on health grounds.

Former Hibs and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will return to Easter Road for a charity match next month. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

A statement read: "We hope to see as many supporters at Easter Road as possible on the day to enjoy an afternoon of entertaining football and a trip down memory lane – while raising much-needed funds in the process for some great causes. This will include ensuring children who need a helping hand are able to enjoy a better Christmas and assisting low-income families and elderly groups ahead of the winter months."

Tickets are available from the Hibs website priced at £5 for concessions and £10 for adults.