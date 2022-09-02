Lee Johnson to miss Hibs match after having emergency surgery

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has had his gall bladder removed.

The 41-year-old, who became Hibs manager this summer, fell ill earlier this week and will now undergo a period of recovery, with his assistants Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen taking the first team with the support of David Gray.

Via the Hibs website, Johnson said: “I’d like to thank all the staff in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, especially the Hibs fans that looked after me along the way.

“I’m hoping to make a swift recovery and be back in the dugout as quickly as possible.

“Having never missed a game previously in management, obviously I’m frustrated at not being able to be physically attending Easter Road tomorrow.