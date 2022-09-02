Lee Johnson to miss Hibs match after having emergency surgery
Hibs manager Lee Johnson will miss the club’s cinch Premiership match against Kilmarnock on Saturday after having emergency surgery to remove his gall bladder.
The 41-year-old, who became Hibs manager this summer, fell ill earlier this week and will now undergo a period of recovery, with his assistants Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen taking the first team with the support of David Gray.
Via the Hibs website, Johnson said: “I’d like to thank all the staff in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, especially the Hibs fans that looked after me along the way.
“I’m hoping to make a swift recovery and be back in the dugout as quickly as possible.
Most Popular
“Having never missed a game previously in management, obviously I’m frustrated at not being able to be physically attending Easter Road tomorrow.
“However, I am 100% with every player, staff member, and supporter in spirit to fight for a very important three points. GGTTH.”