Lee Johnson will look to clear the "deadwood" from Hibs during the January transfer window after becoming "sick to death of the mediocrity" at the club following the 3-0 derby defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson cuts a dejected figure after the 3-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Hibs manager was brutally honest in his assessment after a first-half double from Lawrence Shankland and an injury-time strike from substitute Stephen Humphrys strike condemned his side to a ninth defeat in 11 Premiership matches.

That run of form has seen Hibs slump to within four points of the relegation play-off position and Johnson will now look to move players on in order to free up space for one or two “quality” additions during the window.

"The first half we were way below par. Mediocre is too high a word for it," he said. "We didn’t tidy up play, we didn’t have the gravitas in the game to be able to settle the ball and tidy up. The ball was like a hot potato and to be honest I’m sick to death of the mediocrity. We need to move players out in January.

"This is a wonderful club full of potential with a great fanbase, good training base and a brilliant stadium and it deserves more. We need to make way better decisions all over the place because today showed exactly where we are.

"At 2-0 down we started playing but you’ve got to have the mentality that you are the best player on the pitch at 0-0.

"We need outs. The outs are as important as the ins, again the mediocrity we have have got — I’m just being honest now. I’m in a place where I have to come out swinging. I’m not disrespecting players but decisions have not been good enough and we need to be better."

Johnson admitted that he would be happy to see as many as ten players leaving the club but accepted that will be difficult.

“It’s not easy because if a club is underperforming, and the league table would show that, then effectively you’re overpaying for those players. We have to make sure we’re not.

“If you could get them out you would, and if they were of that quality someone would take them quickly, wouldn’t they? Because it would be a like a fire sale.

“But the players have to take responsibility as well. There are some good players in there, some good lads.

“We have just got to do more, and part of that is a revolution now, not just an evolution. I think the actual revolution is about getting the deadwood out and increasing the quality. One or two players of quality, probably flips the balance to us being a bit better.

"We are not a million miles off. One or two or three good players (in) — five, six, seven, eight, 10 outs - it doesn’t matter to me. I’d rather have the quality in the XI and bump up the young players.

"They are not quite ready yet, that’s just one physical nature, but we do have some quality players in there. That will serve us well in 18 months to two years’ time but senior players have got to step up.