Lee Johnson says of Hibs after Livingston loss: 'You ask a toddler to make a cup of tea, they get burned'

Lee Johnson was left scratching his head after Hibs' first-half performance at Livingston.

A 86th-minute header by Ayo Obileye added to Joel Nouble’s early opener to secure a 2-1 win for the Lions, who had been pegged by a Noah Kenneh goal at the start of the second half.

Hibs put in an insipid first-half display and while they improved after the break, Johnson could not hide his disappointment at his team’s performance and likened it to “asking a toddler to make a cup of tea”.

"That was typical of the tough nature of Scottish football,” said Johnson. “We got beaten three times last season by Livingston – you can see why. You have to give credit to the opposition.

"I'm really disappointed with our start. We played into their hands. I thought we were sloppy. It was a little bit laissez-faire, a little bit casual. It took until half time to get us going and I don't think I should have to do that, chuck out the hair dryer, change the tactics too often to get a performance, which I thought was very good. We attacked the game, we went for the jugular. But there was a terrible moment with a poor goal conceded.

"I just made a really bad analogy ... you ask a toddler to make a cup of tea, they get burned. A few of ours got burned today. I'll be honest, I was disappointed, and it wasn't just foreign players or new players, there was a domino effect of negativity until we got them in and were able to re-frame them. It's a steep learning curve after a really good week, but that's football.”

Johnson now wants his players to show bouncebackability when they take on Rangers next weekend at Easter Road.