Lee Johnson opens up on 'constant support' from Hibs hierarchy amid media reports

Hibs manager Lee Johnson, centre, talks to his coaches ahead of facing St Johnstone this weekend.

Two top-flight managers in Robbie Neilson at Hearts and Callum Davidson at St Johnstone have lost their jobs this month alone, taking the total so far this season to eight. Despite being under perceived pressure during the winter as Hibs slid down the table, Johnson retained the faith of his employers and a victory over Saints on Saturday will confirm the club’s place in the top six and keep them in the hunt for a European place.

"I’ve always been supported here, much to the media’s opinion and various headlines that have gone on,” Johnson said in his pre-match press conference. “There has been a constant support and that’s why I like it here. It’s a good ownership who you can have a conversation with, there are no agenda on the board, me and Ben [Kensell, chief executive] work very closely and that filters down and that in turn should create a stability of that performances from the boys because they have the emotional stability because they know the manager is going to be there.”

For the second week running, Johnson will have to prepare his Hibs team for a match against an opponent managed by a caretaker boss. After just two wins in 16 matches, St Johnstone and Callum Davidson parted company following almost three years together and Johnson admitted that it does make life harder not knowing what he will be up against, with former Saints and Hearts forward Steven MacLean handed the Perth reins on a temporary basis.