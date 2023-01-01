In-form Elie Youan could be the player to test the resolve of a makeshift Hearts backline, according to his Hibs boss Lee Johnson.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson with forward Elie Youan. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The on-loan Frenchman has taken time to settle into Scottish football and get up to full speed but is starting to show the kind of ability that enticed the club into signing him in the summer.

Now, with that added confidence, along with his pace and willingness to drive forward, Hibs hope he could be the catalyst for something positive in the first capital derby of 2023, at Tynecastle tomorrow.

“Absolutely. There has been the flick of a switch and he is simplifying his game and we are making sure he understands that he is really difficult to play against when he is at the top of his game.

“I thought in the Rangers game he performed well, particularly off the ball, and then Livingston was his best game for us and he took that on the ball performance into the Celtic game and was our biggest threat really on the day.”

The 23-year-old has made 13 starts since arriving in Leith but admits he had to adapt following a nomadic existence that led him to feature for three clubs in a year.

And, while he has been given freedom to follow his instincts in possession, he has had to add more rearguard action to his play.

