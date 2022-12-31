Lee Johnson makes Hibs recruitment admission as door opens for transfer window departures

Hibs manager Lee Johnson says there are too many players taking up space in his squad who will never become first team regulars.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson is keen to free up space in his squad by moving on players who are not first-team regulars. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

And, while he accepts it is right that clubs honour contracts, he believes it would be better for all parties if those who aren’t part of his long-term plans could be moved on.

“A player will serve their own agenda naturally. They get paid, they sign their contract, we honour their contract, they honour their contracts.

“I’ve never had an issue with a player under contract so long as his behaviour and training is very good. Sometimes you make mistakes, there’s injuries, they are human beings, they want to go, they want more game-time - every club in the land will have this evolution of player churn and turnaround and we’re no different. I just think we’ve had too many.”

Admitting there have been issues with the club’s recruitment, which, when allied to the different player attributes and tactical demands stemming from the revolving door for managers, has muddied the waters. Johnson says it important to use the transfer window wisely.

“We had, and have, too many who are not going to infiltrate the first XI enough for them to progress their careers.

“We need to make them aware, allow their agents to go and do their work, help them in their plight to get a new club, and that’s the right thing to do.

