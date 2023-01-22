Lee Johnson makes Hibs-Hearts admission and offers gloomy prognosis on Rocky Bushiri injury

Hibs boss Lee Johnson conceded there is a void between the Leith side and their derby rivals after the Easter Road side were ousted from the Scottish Cup – only the second time in 12 years that they have failed to make it past the fourth round.

But, having witnessed an improved performance, which may have reaped richer rewards if his men had been as clinical as their opponents in front of goal, he says it is up to the Hibs to “bridge that gap as quickly as possible”.

“In terms of control, will and skill, we had a lot of it. But we’re out of a cup and we’re extremely disappointed,” said Johnson. “No-one wants to hear me talking about the positives. But I was honest with the players at half-time and full-time and I think our side had a lot of quality in it. We are chasing a couple in terms of their peak performance. But we looked a better unit and a better side than we have done. Hearts are just that little bit ahead of us at the moment and we need to bridge that gap as quickly as possible.”

This loss made it nine derbies on the bounce without a win for the side, spanning the terms of several managers but, while Johnson recognises the causes, he accepts that has been too long. “You look at depth and their subs coming on are a little bit stronger,” he conceded. “They’ve earned that right through the European finances and yes we are trying to bridge the gap. Looking at it 11 v 11 we weren’t a million miles off today. But that depth is an important part of it.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson watches on as his team go down 3-0 to Hearts.

There could be issues with that as Rocky Bushiri was carried off with, according to Johnson, a possible leg break, while fellow centre-half Ryan Porteous may have played his last match for the club, with a sale imminent.

