Lee Johnson called on his Hibs players to ease the burden on Kevin Nisbet after the striker rescued a point in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

Nisbet took his tally to seven goals in six matches since returning from long-term injury after the World Cup break with an injury-time equaliser adding to a first-half strike that cancelled out Glenn Middleton’s early opener for the visitors.

Ian Harkes put United back in front before the break and it looked like the three points were heading back to Tayside until Nisbet struck at the death, effectively creating the goal for himself after collecting a long ball forward and holding off several defenders before firing home on the turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No other Hibs player has hit the net in the past four games and manager Johnson said: “He's massive. I think other people need to step up and ease the burden in terms of goals. That could be full-backs, centre-halves from corners, other forwards.

Kevin Nisbet scores an injury-time equaliser for Hibs in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Easter Road. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

"Élie Youan has assisted a lot but I'd like more goals from him considering the areas he gets into. We've got to promote everybody as goalscorers, not just Nizzy. But the important thing is he's here, he's fit, he's getting fitter by the minute, he's played two 90s now on the spin, and it's five goals in two games.”

Johnson also addressed the frustration of the Easter Road support which was evident throughout the match as Hibs twice fell behind – with boos even ringing out at full-time despite Nisbet’s last gasp heroics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was disappointing because it turned the atmosphere a bit negative," he said. “Fans have to be able to do and say what they want. I just want them to get behind us as much as possible. It wasn't a lively day; it was a bit cold, and we've got to get the fans going more with our performance, there's no doubting that, but they need to stick with us.

"The goal and the effort the boys put in has shown, I think, that we're still fighting, we're still in it. It's now two games unbeaten which I know is a very small run, but the Livingston win as well - there are signs here that we have the quality and the resilience and we're trying to add and develop the ones we've got so that at the end of the window we come out of it stronger than we went in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee United boss Liam Fox admitted the draw felt like a defeat – even accidentally referring it to as such in his post-match interview.

“That’s a sore one - the highs and lows of football. I am disappointed for the players for their effort, attitude and quality,” he said.

“I am also disapppointed for the supporters. They were magnificent and we wanted to send them home with three points.

“You are never totally comfortable but I thought we’d dealt with what Hibs had to throw at us.

“When you have players like Kevin Nisbet there is always the worry that they can produce what he did.