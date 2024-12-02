Why Luke Amos has not featured for Hibs as David Gray gives update on two players

Midfielders bidding to get back into first-team picture

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs midfielders Jake Doyle-Hayes and Luke Amos are both pushing for first-team selection despite recovering from separate issues - but head coach David Gray admits that they face a fight to get back into the team.

Doyle Hayes has been an unused substitute for the Hibs’ past two matches, a 3-3 draw with Aberdeen and a 3-0 win over Motherwell, while Amos has not featured in a first-team squad since the club’s 2-2 draw with Dundee back on August 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Doyle-Hayes’ situation, Gray said: “He's had a little issue in his personal life a few weeks ago, which is going to remain private for obvious reasons, but he's absolutely fine.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has been on the bench for Hibs in their past two matches. | SNS Group

“He's fit and available. And I think he missed maybe a week or so of training, but he was back on the bench and he's training every single day. So he's very much part of my plans and my thought process and plans moving forward.

“One thing he does do is he's training every day at the moment, which has been good because he has had a tough time with injuries, a bit in and out.

“But he's consistently training now, which is great. He definitely needs more game time to get him up to speed and hopefully that can come for him sooner rather than later.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Amos, Gray continued: “He did pick up an injury, he picked up a problem with his calf, which has niggled at him for a wee while. He is over that now though and he's back in training and has been for a week or so.

Hibs' Luke Amos had been dealing with a calf issue. | SNS Group

“I'm also in a position where this is not just a slight on Luke, but there is a lot of competition for places and a lot of players on the training pitch every day, which is good because then you get competition.

“You get a lot of competition for places, it drives the standard in training. But I can only select 20 players on the matchday squad and that position is where there's a lot of competition for places.”