Why Luke Amos has not featured for Hibs as David Gray gives update on two players
Hibs midfielders Jake Doyle-Hayes and Luke Amos are both pushing for first-team selection despite recovering from separate issues - but head coach David Gray admits that they face a fight to get back into the team.
Doyle Hayes has been an unused substitute for the Hibs’ past two matches, a 3-3 draw with Aberdeen and a 3-0 win over Motherwell, while Amos has not featured in a first-team squad since the club’s 2-2 draw with Dundee back on August 24.
On Doyle-Hayes’ situation, Gray said: “He's had a little issue in his personal life a few weeks ago, which is going to remain private for obvious reasons, but he's absolutely fine.
“He's fit and available. And I think he missed maybe a week or so of training, but he was back on the bench and he's training every single day. So he's very much part of my plans and my thought process and plans moving forward.
“One thing he does do is he's training every day at the moment, which has been good because he has had a tough time with injuries, a bit in and out.
“But he's consistently training now, which is great. He definitely needs more game time to get him up to speed and hopefully that can come for him sooner rather than later.”
On Amos, Gray continued: “He did pick up an injury, he picked up a problem with his calf, which has niggled at him for a wee while. He is over that now though and he's back in training and has been for a week or so.
“I'm also in a position where this is not just a slight on Luke, but there is a lot of competition for places and a lot of players on the training pitch every day, which is good because then you get competition.
“You get a lot of competition for places, it drives the standard in training. But I can only select 20 players on the matchday squad and that position is where there's a lot of competition for places.”
The Easter Road side are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Celtic Park looking to build on a morale-boosting victory over Motherwell that lifted them off the bottom of the table.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.