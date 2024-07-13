Midfielder now one of the elder statesmen at Easter Road as he lands key role

Five years ago today, Joe Newell made his debut for Hibs.

The new signing from Rotherham was deployed at left wing-back on a sun-kissed afternoon at Forthbank Stadium against Stirling Albion in the League Cup. The Binos held Paul Heckingbottom's Hibees to a 1-1 draw before the visitors prevailed on penalties. Newell had a rough time in an unusual position and it took him, by his own admission, time to adapt to life at Easter Road.

Fast forward half-a-decade and Newell, now 31, will lead Hibs out as club captain at Borough Briggs just before 3pm as David Gray's men begin their Premier Sports Cup campaign away at Elgin City. The Birmingham native has been appointed the successor to Paul Hanlon, an honour he takes with immense pride.

Newell was asked, after his first match, what his reaction would have been if someone told him he'd one day don the armband. "How many have you had!?" was the response.

"I've spoken about it previously - it was hard, it took me time to adjust, living and playing up here," continued Newell. "It's been a rollercoaster, as football is. My time here has been the same, both as a team and individually. It's a very proud moment and I probably wouldn't have believed you at the start, but now we are here."

Newell took on team captain responsibilities for much of last season as Paul Hanlon fell out of the team. A former team-mate of Gray, it was he who first asked him to lead the XI during his spell as caretaker manager. One handed the head coach role, Gray had no doubt who he wanted to be his main man.

"It was easy from the point of view of how well Joe has done," explained Gray, a former Hibs club captain himself. "I think I was the first person to give him the armband, in my first interim period.

"I actually had the likes of Lewis Stevenson and Darren McGregor available that day, but I gave it to Joe because I thought he was at that stage in his career where I could try and get that bit more leadership out of him. To kick him on to that next level.

"Ever since that, I think he's shown that level every day. The way he trains, he's really matured into that leadership role. Not only that, in the dressing room every single day the players really respect him. He has been that voice in the last couple of seasons.

"The responsibility of being a club captain and doing everything you can to protect the club is huge. I'm convinced that will bring the best out of him."

Newell, who married his now wife Hannah this summer, has matured during his time at Easter Road. An excellent passer of the ball, he is respected by his peers and marked his captaincy by agreeing a fresh contract that ties him to Hibs until the summer of 2027.

Newell knows he has big shoes to fill after Hanlon's departure. "To be asked from the gaffer is an honour itself and Paul last year gave me his blessing on many occasions, including the summer at my wedding after a few drinks, we had a good conversation and I know that he'll be thrilled for me," he smiled.

Recalling the first time he was made captain, Newell added: "Yeah, St Mirren away, one of the first games he [Gray] took as caretaker. I think Lewis [Stevenson] and Daz [McGregor] were playing and I remember thinking 'I really did feel a bit of a fraud leading those two out'. But again it shows that the gaffer always believed in me and what I have to lead the team. That was a nice moment.”