Why Hibs break is coming at right time as confidence-sapped team cracks yet again

Killie strike late with penalty - and McInnes feels draw was merited

Derek McInnes insisted Kilmarnock’s late leveller in the 1-1 home draw with Hibs was “the very least” his side deserved as he looked for a reset in the international break.

The visitors took the lead in the 49th minute of their William Hill Premiership encounter through captain Joe Newell and it looked like David Gray’s side would leave Ayrshire with their first league win of the season. However, in second-half stoppage-time, Killie attacker Bruce Anderson was fouled inside the Hibs box by defender Jordan Obita and got up and slotted in the resulting penalty for his first goal for the club.

Killie, who exited the Conference League qualifiers against Copenhagen on Thursday night, go into the international break still bottom of the table, behind Hearts on goal difference, but McInnes is optimistic. He said: “It was no more than deserved. Obviously when you’re running out of time, you take anything that’s going, it looks like a good point in the end.

“I thought we had the two best chances in the game. Kyle (Vassell) had a chance at the back post in the first half, hitting the post in the second half. We’ve always had somebody come up with something in my time here and we were just looking for that wee bit of inspiration.

“Yes, we made changes and tried to get a bit of freshness on and I think all the subs helped but the quality of pass with Liam Polworth and the touch by Bruce Anderson was our moment and I think it makes them make the mistake. The pass, the synergy between the two of them, the touch, the composure and the defender dives in. That was our moment really and it’s just unfortunate for us it came a bit too late.

“Maybe we could have gone and got a winner but it was no more than we deserved. More shots than them, more possession, better chances but at the end of the day, every game still needs quality.

“Hibs come up with their moment. They were unlucky when they hit the bar as well from their point of view. We’ve got to balance that out as well. I thought our point was the very least we deserved. It was a huge physical effort for everybody. Every team we’ve played – and come back off a European game – has got us at a good time and it won’t be like that going forward.”

Gray’s men have two points from four fixtures and he rued the concession of another late goal, following last week’s 2-2 draw against Dundee, which also saw a late leveller for the opponents. He said: “I think the frustration is that’s two weeks on the bounce from a winning position. To be pegged back makes it really difficult to take. But all in all, from an away performance, it’s a real tough venue, they make it very difficult here.

“I thought we stood up to that until that one moment. But also, in the four league games we have played, there has been progression there in all the games. I think you can clearly see a little bit of a lack of confidence in some players at the moment.