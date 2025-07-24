What channel is Midtjylland v Hibs? TV and live stream details for Europa League clash
Hibs begin their Europa League campaign with a tough assignment in Denmark against FC Midtjylland on Thursday night.
David Gray’s men secured a place in the second qualifying round of the competition thanks to finishing third in the Scottish Premiership last season while their opponents missed out on the Danish Superliga title by a point to FC Copenhagen.
The Hibs squad had their preparation disrupted due to arriving in Herning much later than scheduled on Wednesday after enduring a five-hour flight delay at Edinburgh Airport.
Midtjylland will provide formidable opposition having reached the Europa League knockout play-offs last season before losing to Real Sociedad home and away. They reached the same stage in 2022-23 having come through their UEFA Conference League group the previous season.
The Danes knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers in 2021 in Ange Postecoglou’s first two games as Hoops manager and were in the group stage the previous season, securing draws against Liverpool and Atalanta.
Midtjylland began their new domestic campaign on Sunday with a 3-3 home draw against Odense while this will be Hibs’ first competitive outing of the season.
The winners of the tie will go on to face Norwegian side Fredrikstad, while the losers drop to the Conference League against Oleksandriya of Ukraine or Partizan Belgrade of Serbia.
Midtjylland v Hibs match details
The Europa League second qualifying round first leg fixture takes place at the MCH Arena, Herning on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Kick-off is 6.30pm.
Midtjylland v Hibs TV channel
The match has not been selected for TV broadcast in the UK, but is available to watch online.
Midtjylland v Hibs live stream
The match is available to watch via pay-per-view service with SolidSport. A match pass costs £12 and can be purchased via the Hibs SolidSport channel.
Hibs team news
The Hibs squad includes record signing Thibault Klidje, the Togo international striker who recently joined from Luzern. However, Lewis Miller is out with a knock along with long-term absentee Joe Newell.
Comments
