How to watch Hibs v Dundee United

Hibs host Dundee United in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday with both sides looking to build on a positive start to the campaign.

The teams occupy third and fourth place in the early standings despite having played one game less than teams below them with Hibs one point above United and five behind Celtic and Hearts.

David Gray’s side remain unbeaten after an opening day win at Dundee was followed by back-to-back draws against Kilmarnock and St Mirren at Easter Road.

Hibs are still searching for a first home win of the campaign after also falling to European defeats to Midtjylland, Partizan Belgrade and Legia Warsaw with their best performances coming on their travels.

Dundee United come into the match on a high after their 2-0 victory over city rivals Dundee in the derby prior to the international break. United have also drawn at Falkirk and lost at home to Hearts this season, while they were impressive against Rapid Vienna in the Conference League, losing on penalties after drawing both legs 2-2.

Jim Goodwin has also signed a new contract this week to add to the feel-good factor surrounding the Tannadice club ahead of the trip to Leith.

Hibs host Dundee United in the William Hill Premiership at Easter Road on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hibs v Dundee United match details

The William Hill Premiership match takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Kick-off is 5.45pm.

Hibs v Dundee United TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 5.15pm. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 20 past midnight.

Hibs v Dundee United live stream

The match will be streamed live on the Premier Sports website and Premier Player app.

Hibs v Dundee United team news

Hibs could hand debuts to new loan signings Dan Barlaser and Zach Mitchell. Boss David Gray is hopeful all 12 of his players who have been away on international duty have returned unscathed.

Dundee United remain without Ryan Strain, Isaac Pappoe (both knee), Kristijan Trapanovski, Ross Graham, Max Watters (all hamstring) and Zac Sapsford (ankle).

Dan McFarlane is the match referee alongside assistants Ross Macleod and David Roome. John Beaton is on VAR duty, assisted by Sean Carr.