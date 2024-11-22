How to watch Dundee v Hibs

David Gray takes his Hibs side to Dundee on Saturday for the first match since being handed a vote of confidence by the Easter Road board.

The under-fire manager received the backing of his bosses with a remit that results must improve following the 2-1 home defeat to St Mirren prior to the international break.

Hibs have collected just one victory in their opening 12 league matches and sit bottom of the William Premiership, a point behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

A trip to Dens Park represents a chance for Hibs and Gray to turn things around, knowing a victory would pull them to within three points of Dundee in seventh place. Another defeat, however, would only turn up the pressure on the club to act.

Tony Docherty will look for his Dundee side to find some consistency in the coming weeks as they aim to bounce back from the 4-1 defeat at the hands of Aberdeen at Pittodrie two weeks ago. The Dark Blues have won two and lost four of their last six league matches.

Dundee host Hibs at the Scot Foam Stadium, Dens Park in the William Hill Premiership. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Dundee v Hibs match details

The William Hill Premiership match takes place at the Scot Foam Stadium, Dens Park, Dundee on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Kick-off is 5.45pm.

Dundee v Hibs TV channel

The match will be shown live and exclusive on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 5.15pm. Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm.

Dundee v Hibs live stream

Subscribers can watch the match live on the Premier Sports website or through the Premier Sports Player app.

Dundee v Hibs team news

Dundee are without Ziyad Larkeche (hamstring) and Scott Fraser (groin) as well as Julien Vetro, who is with his parent club Burnley as he prepares to return to contention after fainting ahead of the match against Kilmarnock earlier this month. Goalkeeper Trevor Carson could be back in the squad, but captain Joe Shaughnessy (knee) is still out.

Hibs welcome back Mykola Kuharevich after suspension and Lewis Miller could be back after missing the defeat by St Mirren through injury but Kieron Bowie (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.