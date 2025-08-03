What channel is Dundee v Hibs on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Dundee and Hibs begin their Scottish Premiership campaign this weekend when the two teams meet at Dens Park.
Hibs finished third last season under David Gray and will be looking for a strong start to the campaign, while Dundee have a new manager after Steven Pressley took over as boss from Tony Docherty,
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Dundee v Hibs match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and Hibs takes place on Sunday, August 3 at Dens Park, Dundee. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Dundee v Hibs TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Dundee v Hibs live stream
Dee TV and Hibs TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers, but they will only have live audio for those in the UK.
Dundee v Hibs highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated in the early hours of Monday, August 4 at 12.3am on BBC One.
Dundee v Hibs team news
Dundee striker Simon Murray is a doubt with a knee injury while Charlie Reilly is out with a broken collarbone.
Hibs will make a late call on Nicky Cadden after he was substituted with a tight hamstring in Thursday’s Europa League defeat by Midtjylland. Lewis Miller has been missing with an ankle injury and is the subject of transfer interest from Blackburn, while captain Joe Newell is still working his way back to full fitness after a long-running groin issue.
David Dickinson will be in charge of proceedings at Dens Park and will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and Ross Nelson. Andrew Dallas is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Ryan Lee.
