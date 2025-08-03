Full details ahead of Dundee v Hibs in the Scottish Premiership

Dundee and Hibs begin their Scottish Premiership campaign this weekend when the two teams meet at Dens Park.

Hibs finished third last season under David Gray and will be looking for a strong start to the campaign, while Dundee have a new manager after Steven Pressley took over as boss from Tony Docherty,

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Dundee and Hibs are set to do battle at Dens Park. | SNS Group

Dundee v Hibs match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Dundee and Hibs takes place on Sunday, August 3 at Dens Park, Dundee. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Dundee v Hibs TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Dundee v Hibs live stream

Dee TV and Hibs TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers, but they will only have live audio for those in the UK.

Dundee v Hibs highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated in the early hours of Monday, August 4 at 12.3am on BBC One.

Dundee v Hibs team news

Dundee striker Simon Murray is a doubt with a knee injury while Charlie Reilly is out with a broken collarbone.

Hibs will make a late call on Nicky Cadden after he was substituted with a tight hamstring in Thursday’s Europa League defeat by Midtjylland. Lewis Miller has been missing with an ankle injury and is the subject of transfer interest from Blackburn, while captain Joe Newell is still working his way back to full fitness after a long-running groin issue.