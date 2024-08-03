The Hibs defender who is being turned into a creative machine at No 10

Campbell flourishing in his new role at Easter Road this season

Given Hibs started last season with three consecutive league defeats and had sacked Lee Johnson as manager by the end of August, all inside Easter Road know the importance of a good start to life in the Premiership. Their campaign begins tomorrow against St Mirren in Paisley in a role reversal of last season's curtain-raiser. Back then, Hibs were the team competing in Europe and fatigued from a midweek clash with Inter Club d'Escaldes. They lost 3-2 to St Mirren at Easter Road just days afterwards. This time it's the Buddies who need to recover from beating Valur on Thursday night.

It is a reminder of how far Hibs dipped, ending an underwhelming term in eighth spot.

New head coach David Gray safely navigated Hibs through the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup, although a surprise 1-0 defeat by Kelty Hearts denied them a seeding berth in the last 16. As a consequence, they drew Celtic and must overcome a daunting hurdle to progress further in the competition.

Hibs have otherwise been strong during the cup outings but they look light in the final third, with only Dylan Vente as their senior No 9 in the squad. Gray has repeatedly stressed that he wants reinforcements, but patience in the key word.

Josh Campbell wants to add more assists to his goals at Hibs | SNS Group

It will therefore fall upon midfielders in this Hibs team to chip in with goals and assists early in the campaign. Josh Campbell, a 24-year-old diehard Hibs fan, has been playing in the No 10 role since the start of the season and has largely excelled. Campbell is one of Gray's chief henchman, a player who never stops running for the cause and has always been backed by the former club captain during interim spells. His first goal for Hibs came against St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium, when Gray was in temporary charge.

Asked if he remembered that moment, Campbell was crystal clear. “Yes, in 2021,” he said. “I actually think the gaffer was in charge of the game. I was just coming into the team. I'd just played a couple of games. I think we drew 1-1. I started the game, I scored – and then I got a bit excited about scoring and ran about too much. Then he took me off because I was knackered!

"I'll run through a brick wall for anyone that is in charge but he's important because he's done so much for me during my time at Hibs. He's always put his neck on the line for me and put me forward to past managers to play games. I think everyone through there would run through a brick wall for him."

Gray is clearly a well-respected figure within the Hibs dressing-room. A coach under the three previous regimes, he has been given the reins on a permanent basis despite new minority moneybags shareholder Bill Foley not wanting him to be the top man. Gray, of course, has lots to prove, but one expects Hibs to be more pragmatic and stoic under the former right-back's watch.

Hibs need that, given some of the alarmingly disjointed and open performances they put in under Nick Montgomery, Johnson and Sean Maloney. Given Gray cut his coaching teeth under Jack Ross, it would be no surprise to see Hibs mirror more of that style.

Jack Ross was the manager who first spotted Campbell's potential as a 10 | SNS Group

It was Ross who gave Campbell his big break at Hibs, identifying that the then young centre-half could do a job in midfield. He may just be 24 but Campbell has crammed a lot of positions in during his career – and now he wants to make the attacking midfield role his own.

“I don't normally set targets but he's [Gray] told me what I need to do,” continued Campbell. “I need to be in that picture for when a goal is scored. If I'm in that picture I can add numbers to my game. I want to add more assists to my game. If I can balance the goals and assists out, that would be perfect for me.”

Being creative hasn't always come naturally to Campbell. “Never!” he exclaimed. “I've actually played centre-half most of my time at the club. Under Eddie [May, current assistant coach] we won the double with the reserves and I played right centre-half. It's a bit of a change but I don't mind it.

“I've been working on it on the training ground, sort of cool-headed zone where I can see the ball and receive a pass, and then judging the weight of the pass. That's something I've been working on and it's paying off in the cups. Now I have to take it into the league.

“It was Jack Ross [who changed my position]. I couldn't believe it – me, a 10! I've had number 4 or 5 on my back the whole career as a holding midfielder or centre-half. I've adapted to the position now though. I feel like I can thrive in that position now.”

Campbell's attacking prowess was honed at Edinburgh City | SNS Group

A loan spell during the 2020/21 Covid season helped Campbell flourish in a more advanced role. He was put out on the wing and scored seven goals in 20 appearances as they so nearly gained promotion via the League Two play-offs. It showed Campbell that he could be effective in forward areas.

“I went into Edinburgh City thinking I was going to play as a central midfielder ... turned out I was playing left-wing every game,” he added. “I've now ticked off every position on a football pitch! I saw the game differently, receiving the ball in wide areas, taking on people that you wouldn't normally do as a midfielder. And shooting, crossing all the time. It helped me a lot.”