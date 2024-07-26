It’s not been plain sailing for all the top seeds as they battle to make the cut

Without fail, at least one top-flight club goes into the final weekend of the League Cup group stages in danger of missing out on the last 16.

A lot of Premiership teams are still configurating their squad for the upcoming season. At least that is the excuse they use. But it won't wash with the supporters of Dundee United, Hibs and St Johnstone should they miss out on making the last 16 of the newly-branded Premier Sports Cup.

They are the three top seeds in peril right now, given they have suffered surprising losses so far in the tournament. Ten places in the second round are up for grabs this weekend - only Dundee have so far booked their spot in the knockout phase alongside European qualifiers Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren. The other seven group winners and three best runners-up will join those six teams in Sunday evening’s draw.

A host of teams will be looking to boost their goal difference, with only one of the groups capable of producing a runner-up with more than nine points – and East Fife would need to win away at St Johnstone for that to happen. We take a look at the state of play in all of the groups.

Aberdeen have won all three of their matches so far. | SNS Group

Group A

It's been a good group-stage campaign for Aberdeen, who have won all of their matches so far and took control of the pool by overcoming nearest challengers Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening. The Dons just need a point at home to Dumbarton to secure top spot while Airdrie and Queen of the South meet in Lanarkshire with the chance to move on to nine points. The Diamonds currently have the best goal difference of the second-placed teams with a +8 total, and victory would put them in a strong position to qualify.

Group B

Dundee United sit top with nine points from four games, but they could drop to third come Saturday evening. An opening-day defeat by Falkirk and then not racking up the goals away to Buckie Thistle on Tuesday could prove costly. The Bairns and Ayr both have six points and any win for Falkirk at home to Stenhousemuir would take them above Jim Goodwin’s side. Ayr need to win by three goals at home to Buckie Thistle to move above the Tannadice men and would need to out-score Falkirk by three goals to top the group if John McGlynn’s team win.

Group C

Hibs suffered a galling 1-0 defeat away to Kelty Hearts last weekend, but remained top in midweek after the Fifers failed to follow up their shock win over David Gray’s side when they lost to Peterhead. The Blue Toon and Queen’s Park are also on six points but Hibs have the clear advantage on goal difference ahead of Peterhead’s visit to Easter Road thanks to big wins over the Spiders an Elgin. Their greatest lament, should they win, is that losing last weekend may cost them a seeding in the last 16. Queen’s Park will be hoping Hibs slip up as they host Kelty, while second spot might see them through.

Hibs suffered a surprise defeat by Kelty Hearts last weekend. | SNS Group

Group D

Dundee have already won the group ahead of facing Inverness at Glebe Park and none of their opponents can join them in the second round due to the number of points they amassed. Dundee v Inverness and Bonnyrigg Rose v Arbroath are essentially pre-season workouts ahead of the league campaign starting next weekend.

Group E

Livingston and Spartans face off for top spot in West Lothian. David Martindale’s side have nine points and only need to draw but any win for the Edinburgh men will see them go top on goal difference. Dunfermline and Cove Rangers can't trouble the top spots.

Group F

St Johnstone sit third after their midweek defeat at Alloa but could still top the group. They will need to beat East Fife, who are a point ahead, and hope leaders Alloa do not beat Morton or claim a penalty shoot-out victory. The Fifers know a win would see them through even if they finish second. Saints crashed out at the group stages last season and replicating that would not go down well with new owner Adam Webb, who earlier this month stated one of his ambitions was to do deeper in the cup competitions.

Group G

Clyde will top the table on Saturday night if they beat Montrose, but Motherwell have their destiny in their hands. The Steelmen will need at least two points to top the group if Ian McCall’s side win, while Partick Thistle know victory at Fir Park on Sunday could see them top the group. That match is live on Premier Sports on Sunday at 3pm, with the draw to take place thereafter.

Motherwell can land top spot if they defeat Partick on Sunday. | SNS Group

Group H