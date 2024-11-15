Senior Hibs official steps down amid allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'
Hibs have confirmed the resignation of a senior football official amid allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'.
Derek White stepped down from his position as Director of Football Operations at the Easter Road club last month after an internal investigation was launched into his conduct.
The allegations surround behaviour towards a young male player over the age of 18. Hibs contacted the Scottish FA, Police Scotland and Disclosure Scotland but are satisfied that any potential harm did not involve children.
A Hibs spokesperson said: “The club can confirm that Derek White resigned from his role at Hibernian FC, whilst an internal investigation into his conduct was ongoing.
“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, the details of it will remain confidential. The club informed the relevant authorities and organisations following our strict safeguarding procedures.”
Hibs recruited White in 2022 from Livingston, where he held various roles including media officer and company secretary. He was initially employed by Hibs as Head of Football Operations but had his job title changed in September.
