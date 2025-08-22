Rod Petrie tributes as former Hibs chairman and Scottish FA president dies

Petrie served Hibs for 28 years and got his hands on Scottish Cup

Tributes have been paid to former Hibs chairman and Scottish FA president Rod Petrie, who has died at the age of 69.

One of the most pivotal figures in Hibs' recent history, Petrie served the club for 28 years in various positions of authority up until his departure in 2019. Hibs said Petrie had died on Thursday “after a long struggle against cancer, peacefully at his home in Longniddry, surrounded by his family”.

A qualified chartered accountant, he initially worked as an advisor to Tom Farmer during his takeover of Hibs in 1991 before joining the Easter Road board five years later. Petrie was named the club's managing director in 1997 and had a hand in the creation of the Scottish Premier League (SPL).

Former Hibs chairman and Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has died aged 69. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He has also fulfilled the role of Hibs chief executive and played a key role in selecting managers. He stayed on as chairman when Leeann Dempster was appointed in 2014 before departing the club in 2019 after American businessman Ron Gordon purchased a majority stake.

After relinquishing his involvement, Petrie showed his emotional side in a tearful farewell interview, saying: “Am I misunderstood? I’ve heard that said, but why?

“My role at Hibernian Football Club was to make the club the best it could be. It was to give the players, the manager and the coaching staff the best opportunity to be successful. It was about performing at the highest level and progressing as far in every competition.

“It was never about me. It was never about whether I’m a good guy or a bad guy, whether I’m human or de-human, or whatever it might be.” He added: “The remit was ‘you just pop in there for six months and sort it out’, and it turned into 28 years.”

Hibs highs and lows

During his time with the club, Hibs won both the League Cup and Scottish Cup, famously defeating Rangers in the 2016 final of the latter to claim the trophy for the first time in 114 years, while they were runners-up in major cup finals seven times. He also guided Hibs through tough times, surviving a campaign from supporters' groups to see him ousted in the wake of the club’s relegation from the top flight in 2014.

Hibs, who said there were “deeply saddened” by news of his death, paid tribute to Petrie on their website, with former communications chief David Forsyth writing: “While he would never have made the claim for himself, he helped lay solid foundations for the club for decades to come. In short, while Sir Tom’s ownership stood four-square behind it all, Rod professionalised the running of the football club, led the work to rebuild Easter Roard, and found acquired and developed the site for the club’s training centre”.

Former Hibs chairman Rod Petrie lifts the Scottish Cup in 2016. | SNS Group

Petrie also served the Scottish FA, initially as an office bearer before becoming president of the organisation in 2019 with his term encompassing the covid pandemic and Scotland's long-awaited return to a major tournament at Euro 2020.

Current SFA president Mike Mulraney, who took over the role from Petrie in 2023, paid tribute to one of Scottish football's longest serving administrators.

"Firstly, on behalf of my Board and colleagues at the Scottish FA I would like to express my deepest condolences to Rod's family at this difficult time," he said.

‘Devilish sense of humour’

"I have been fortunate enough to have shared many a boardroom with Rod in our time as office bearers and directors. He brought passion to every debate and as many a player and fellow chair has experienced over the years, he was a shrewd and unremitting negotiator.

"In that regard, it was always easier having Rod on your team. None more so than during the COVID-19 pandemic when, even whilst quietly contending with ill health, he remained steadfast in our collective objective to secure the survival of all member clubs during an unprecedented period of uncertainty.

"Rod was also great company: someone with a devilish sense of humour who cared passionately about the game. He will be missed by all of us."

Further tributes have flowed in from across Scottish football, including Edinburgh rivals Hearts who posted on X: “The thoughts of every one at Heart of Midlothian Football Club are with Rod’s family, friends and colleagues at this extremely sad time.”

Edinburgh City FC added: “Scottish Football has lost one of its greatest ambassadors. A true gentleman and friend to our club and many others. God bless Rod, sleep well.”

Former Hibs player, Tam McManus, who now works as a pundit, posted on X: “Anyone who had dealings or knew Rod would know he had a dry sense of humour and could be a tough negotiator. Fined me a few quid for misdemeanours and when it came to contracts he was a tough nut to crack but despite that I still really liked and respected him. He was a good human being. A very sad day for everyone connected with Hibs. RIP Rod.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: “Rod was a hugely respected figure right across the Scottish game and combined sharp intellect with a strong sense of principle, something I greatly admired.