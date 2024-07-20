Kelty stun Gray’s men in Fife but Thelin can be pleased with Dons’ Kennedy reunion

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach David Gray admitted Hibs let their supporters down following a 1-0 defeat by Kelty Hearts.

A 58th-minute header from Callum Flatman – a summer signing from Hibs’ Edinburgh rivals Hearts – proved enough for the League 1 side to pull off a memorable win in Premier Sports Cup Group C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray told Hibs TV: “We’ve let the fans down especially, coming up here in their numbers. It’s been really positive the last two weeks but this shows you that you need to be at the level every single time you pull on the jersey and the expectation level of playing for such a big club needs to be there.

“We created enough chances to win the game but if you don’t show the composure and quality in the final third and score when you are on top it gives the opposition a lift. We switch off at a corner, don’t set up quickly enough, and they showed more desire to get a head on it than we did and we lose a goal from that.

“Credit to Kelty, they throw their bodies on the line and did everything they could to hold on to their advantage, and we certainly didn’t do enough in the end.”

Kelty Hearts celebrate their goal against Hibs. | SNS Group

Gray spoke earlier in the week about his desire to strengthen the forward areas of his team and the loss merely highlighted Hibs' lack of firepower. “I think the more quality you have in that area of the pitch, the better," he added. "The more competition for places, the better. “No-one is shying away from the fact that we need players in the forward areas. That’s what we’re working hard to add. We need to be far more clinical and far more composed in front of goal.” Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin praised his players for finding the answers as they beat East Kilbride 4-0 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons faced a familiar foe in the Lowland League side’s manager, Mick Kennedy, who masterminded a shock Scottish Cup win for seventh-tier Darvel 18 months ago. But Nicky Devlin settled the travelling fans’ nerves with a 27th-minute opener and Jamie McGrath, Leighton Clarkson and Shayden Morris all produced brilliantly-taken goals.

Quoted on Aberdeen’s website, Thelin said: “I think it was a professional performance. They started well, they had a chance in the beginning and then they get the feeling that they believe in themselves. We struggled a little bit in the beginning with the man-marking, but then we found solutions and got into the game step by step.

“The players work hard to have a clean sheet, with the priorities in the right order, and then working from that, hopefully we can get a more fluid game. But I also have to say East Kilbride did well in their defending, how they tried to block us, but we found a solution, so that is good.

“The most important thing for us for now is to try to find ways to win in these games. It’s important in the cup. We want to develop the team and get some minutes for the players on the pitch also, because as soon as we have the league starting, we have to keep moving and pushing.”

Aberdeen overcame East Kilbride 4-0. | SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airdrie, who the Dons face next, remain top of Group A on goal difference after Ben Wilson hit an 88th-minute winner as the Diamonds came from two goals down to win 4-3 at Dumbarton.

Filip Stuparevic rounded off Motherwell’s 3-1 win against Clyde with an excellent finish from 18 yards to get his Fir Park career off the mark.

There were goal-line clearances at both ends before Moses Ebiye converted Ewan Wilson’s low cross from close range in the 12th minute. Harry Paton hobbled off for the visitors, who had Theo Bair watching from the stand days after sealing a move to Auxerre.

Ebiye missed the best of a series of Motherwell chances and then made two mistakes in quick succession in his own box to allow Lee Hamilton to net via a deflection on the hour mark. Lennon Miller restored Motherwell’s lead from the spot and Clyde had chances to equalise before Stuparevic netted with four minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partick Thistle remain well in the hunt to top Group G after a second-half goal blitz saw off Edinburgh City. Scott Robinson, Brian Graham, Harry Milne, Ricco Diack, Wasiri Williams and Kyle Turner all netted in the final 33 minutes to seal a 6-0 win.

Benjamin Kimpioka hit a first-half double as St Johnstone beat Morton 2-0 in Perth. Kimpioka produced an excellent finish to round off a counter-attack before turning and scoring just before the break. Alloa won 3-1 at Brechin to stay one point behind the Group F leaders.

Motherwell beat Clyde 3-1 at Hamilton. | SNS Group

George Harmon headed a late winner as Ross County beat Raith Rovers 2-1 in a repeat of last season’s Premiership play-off final. Jordan White headed home James Brown’s cross to open the scoring for County but Callum Smith headed an equaliser early in the second half. Harmon also netted from a Brown cross with three minutes left.

Hamilton won 3-0 at Stranraer to stay in the hunt for qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annan went top of Group D after goals from Tommy Goss, Josh Todd and Josh Dixon earned a 3-0 win at Arbroath, while Inverness got off the mark after hitting three first-half goals in a 3-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose.

Robbie Muirhead stabbed home the only goal in the 11th minute as Livingston beat Championship rivals Dunfermline to go top of Group E.

In Group B, Aidan Nesbitt hit a double as Falkirk won 5-1 at Buckie Thistle. Dundee United later joined the Bairns on six points after 18-year-old Brandon Forbes scored a brilliant free-kick on his professional debut to secure a 2-1 win over Ayr.