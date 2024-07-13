Gray and Thelin begin new tenures with wins - but Goodwin ‘reality check’ after defeat by Falkirk

Hibs began life under new head coach David Gray with a resounding 5-0 win over Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup. ​

The Hibees made the long journey up to Borough Briggs hoping to start their Group B campaign in style and they were given little cause for concern by the League Two outfit, with Dylan Vente netting a hat-trick along with goals from Martin Boyle and Marvin Ekpiteta.

The only downside was an injury to right-back Chris Cadden, who was subbed during the first half, while forward Elie Youan missed out due to illness.

SNS Group

“It was a very professional performance," said Gray. "It’s a really tricky place to come and all the pressure was on us, but to score five goals and keep a clean sheet is very pleasing.

“I’m pleased for Dylan - strikers love scoring goals and there’s no better feeling than getting a hat-trick, and to do that on day one should give him all the confidence in the world to move forward and hopefully we can keep getting the best out of him.”

On Cadden's injury, Gray explained: "It's always a concern when players come off. The positive side is that it's an experienced player that's put his hand up, he knows his body. He felt tightness in his thigh, hopefully he's felt it early enough and not pushed it too far, which would be great rather than playing through and making it worse.

"Hopefully, we've managed to get that off as quickly as we can. But until we investigate it further we'll have no idea exactly what it is. It's tightness in his thigh and we'll have to monitor the situation."

SNS Group

There has been much speculation on the future of forward Youan, who was the subject of a failed bid from a French club last week. Gray explained that illness sidelined him for the match against Elgin.

“He came in yesterday feeling poorly," added Gray. "So it was just the fact he'd be sitting on a bus, and with the way he's feeling at the moment, we didn't want to put the rest of the squad at risk knowing what it was. He's got an illness but hopefully, it's just a minor thing, 24 hours or however long these things can take. He spoke to the doctor this morning and we'll monitor that situation and see how he's feeling. Hopefully, he's feeling better as soon as he can."

Elsewhere in group, Queen's Park also won 5-0 away from home at Peterhead, with new signing Zak Rudden among the scorers. They visit Easter Road on Tuesday in the second round of fixtures.

In Jimmy Thelin's first match as Aberdeen manager, the Dons prevailed 3-0 away at Queen of the South. Striker Ester Sokler netted twice for the visitors, either side of a goal from Graeme Shinnie. In the other Group A encounter, Dumbarton and East Kilbride drew 1-1.

SNS Group

Dundee were the biggest winners of the day, thrashing Bonnyrigg Rose 7-1 at New Dundas Park. Tony Docherty's men were 3-0 up after just 15 minutes thanks to goals from Curtis Main - who ended up grabbing a hat-trick - Antonio Portales and Lyall Cameron. Ryan Astley and Cameron once more netted for the Dee, with Smart Osadolor scoring Rose's consolation.

Elsewhere in Group D, Inverness Caledonian Thistle's woes continued as they went down 1-0 away at Annan Athletic. Tommy Goss scored the only goal after 21 minutes.

Dundee United were the only Premiership casualty after Jim Goodwin's newly-promoted side lost 2-0 away at Falkirk. Dylan Tait opened the scoring on 62 minutes and then Ross MacIver added a second on 71 minutes.

Goodwin labelled the defeat “an alarming reality check” after going down to Championship opposition and the Tangerines will look to bounce back on Tuesday night at home to Stenhousemuir, who defeated Buckie Thistle 4-0 in the other Group B tie.

SNS Group

New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb watched his team overcome Brechin City 2-1 at Glebe Park. Graham Carey put the Saints in front just before half time from the penalty spot and then Kyle Cameron added a second midway through the second half. Spencer Moreland scored in stoppage time for the hosts.

East Fife caused a minor upset in the other Group F match, winning 3-0 at home to Morton, with Alan Trouten scoring a hat-trick for the hosts.

Kofi Balmer scored on his debut as Motherwell eased past Edinburgh City 3-0 at Fir Park. Dan Casey and Stephen O'Donnell were also among the goalscorers for the Steelmen, who next play Montrose in Group G. The Gable Endies ran Partick Thistle close at Firhill, eventually losing 3-2 after Brian Graham's 75th-minute winner.

“The first point is you want to win, the second thing is you want a clean sheet and then you want to pitch in with a few goals and hope everyone comes through unscathed, particularly at this time of year,” said Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell after beating City.

SNS Group

“It looks as if we’ve ticked all of those boxes. Everyone can see we were in complete control and our goalie didn’t need to touch the ball with his gloves. Give Edinburgh credit, they were very organised and came with a good game plan.”

Livingston won 2-0 away at Forfar Athletic in Group E thanks to goals from Liam Sole and Robbie Muirhead, but Dunfermline top that particular second after winning 3-0 away at Spartans, with Lewis McCann, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Taylor Sutherland on target.