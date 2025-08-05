'Not experienced that' - David Gray's Belgrade message as Hibs head coach steps into the unknown

Hibs braced for hostile environment in Serbian capital

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs head coach David Gray has told his players they will need to deal with a “real hostile environment” against Partizan Belgrade.

The Hibees head to the Serbian capital looking to grab a result in the first leg of their Conference League third qualifying round tie this evening in front of a Partizan crowd that is known for making life difficult for the opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the match, Gray said: “It's something the players will need to make sure they're ready for. A real hostile environment, very intense when you see their games, their support and everything that goes with that.

Hibs head coach David Gray during a training session on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Belgrade. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“So I think it's a different challenge and one the players should relish and look forward to. A lot of them won't have experienced that before.

“Myself, I've not experienced that as a coach, certainly. So I think that's something different. We need to prepare the players for it and make sure they are ready for it.

“But it's also a really good opportunity to go over there again and test yourself against a top-level opposition. And the level of opposition and the level of performance required is going to have to be similar to the Midtjylland games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their 2-1 aggregate loss to the Danes with the impressive European pedigree, the fact that Midtjylland needed a spectacular goal in the dying embers of injury time of extra-time at Easter Road to get the job done is testament to the work done by Gray. He feels his team are ready for this challenge.

Add in the fact that Hibs kicked off their Premiership campaign on Sunday with a decent 2-1 victory against Dundee at Dens Park and it’s easy to see why Gray is approaching the fixture in confident mood.

“You need to take loads of confidence from that,” he insisted. “I think I said that you always need to believe you can go and get a result.

“We're a very good side. And we've demonstrated that already. And then obviously going into this game off the back of a real positive first league win of the season away from home, which is never an easy place to go, shows we're in a real good place at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieron Bowie scored twice for Hibs in the 2-1 win over Dundee on Sunday. | SNS Group

“I think the history with Partizan Belgrade and everything that comes with that, going over there will be a real difficult test. We know that.

“Whether we're favourites or underdogs, I'm not really too fussed to be honest. It's about concentrating on what we can do and making sure the players are ready for it, ready for the challenge, the game plan is in place.

"But we go into every single game trying to win the game. We're not going over there to not try to do that. It doesn't matter who we're playing. That is the mindset. I don't think you can go into a game not trying to win it. So that doesn't change.

"It's just a different environment that we're going into. You obviously have to factor in the quick turnaround, you factor in the travel, everything else. But this is why you do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is what the players are all prepared for. And you should really look forward to the opportunity and the challenge.”