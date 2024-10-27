Hibs boss laments more late mistakes in derby

Head coach David Gray hit out at Hibs players “not doing their jobs properly” after his team conceded yet another late goal to draw 1-1 with Hearts at Easter Road.

In an Edinburgh derby lacking in veritable quality, Hibs took the lead on 65 minutes when Mykola Kuharevych fired home from close range. However, the Hibees could not see the game out, with Hearts’ teenage striker James Wilson nipping in ahead of Lewis Miller to fire home via the post.

It was the second match in a row that Hibs let slip a winning position late on, having conceded two goals in stoppage time last weekend to lose 3-2 to Dundee United.

Gray’s Hibs team remain bottom of the Premiership on goal difference and the deflated manager said: “There are a few things that I can take away from the match, like creating four or five clear-cut chances, but we need to take these chances when we are on top. In that one moment at the very end, when you are defending a long throw, unfortunately, there are people not doing their job properly.

“I have been saying that now for a few weeks. The chances we create today were really clear-cut chances. There's nobody more frustrated than the lads that are missing the chances - I would be a lot more concerned if they weren't creating them.

Hibs boss David Gray gives orders from the touchline. | SNS Group

“So that's the positives we need to take from that. But the reality again comes back to the same thing, which is when you don't score, when you get as many chances as you do and you don't take these chances, you need to be more resilient at the back.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the game today, I thought we were excellent defensively. I thought a lot of boys put their body on the line, a lot of big blocks, their clearances and restricted Hearts to very few chances and the goalkeeper had very little to do. But we've dropped two points in that game.

On his frustrations of the Hearts goal, Gray added: “It's a long throw coming into the box. [Alan] Forrest runs into the box unopposed, he should be marked. We lose the first contact, probably makes it tougher to take. It's not as if he's a six-foot-two, centre-back coming up and heading the ball. So we lose first contact, second contact and we're sleepy in the back post. That's not something we work on in the training pitch. We work on everybody doing their job properly.