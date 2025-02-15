Life's a beach for Hibs right now - as 24/yo ex-Man Utd kid takes his chance

Hibees can go full circle if they manage to defeat Buddies

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs are one of the form teams in the Scottish Premiership right now - but if they are to extend their unbeaten league run to ten matches this weekend, they will have to achieve something that has so far been beyond them this season.

In two previous meetings in the 2024/25 campaign, Hibs have lost to St Mirren. They were beaten 2-1 at home in November as their form continued to nosedive, while on the first day of the season, David Gray’s men lost 3-0 in Paisley with a dreadful second-half display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs’ redemption arc could therefore come full circle should they leave Renfrewshire with all three points. Gray’s team currently sit fifth in an ultra-competitive Premiership – three points ahead of eighth-placed St Mirren – and a win would move Hibs above Aberdeen in fourth should the Dons not win at Dundee this afternoon. With eight games to go until the league splits, we are down to the nitty gritty.

Dylan Levitt has played Hibs' past five matches. | SNS Group

Hibs’ Welsh midfielder Dylan Levitt is certainly enjoying life at Easter Road right now. It has not always been this way. Levitt has been at Easter Road for 18 months but has struggled to be a first-team regular due to form and injury. The 24-year-old former Manchester United youth player has started the past five matches and is taking his chance in a busy midfield area, with him, Nectarios Triantis, Josh Campbell, captain Joe Newell, Kwon Hyeokkyu and new signing Alasana Manneh battling for starting slots.

Levitt has always been a diligent distributor of the football and is able to spot a pass. Right now he is sitting in a No 6 role next to Triantis, but at his former club Dundee United – where he experienced qualifying for Europe and relegation – he also played as an 8 and a 10. There is no doubting his quality, it is about keeping performances consistent.

“For me personally, it was just about getting the opportunity, taking the opportunity and building on the performances that the lads have put in before I was in the team and try to stay on that run we were on,” said Levitt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think as an individual, for me, it's just about giving 100 per cent every day and doing what's best for you, whether you're in a good part of your career or you're struggling with not being in the team or things off the field. I think for me it's just about being prepared for when called upon.

“From the [3-1] Motherwell game [in early January], I was ready to go. I was putting everything in, the training pitch, the gym, etc. It's paid off.

Dylan Levitt celebrates a recent Hibs goal against Ross County. | SNS Group

“You learn a lot from not being on the pitch. In training, you just have to try to focus on yourself. I know it's hard as individuals, but I've had that in my career a little bit before. I feel like when I was a bit younger, I probably had it at a good age where I went on my first loan and then wasn't really playing. That's put me in good stead for my career going forward.”

Levitt is another example of a player that has epitomised Hibs’ fortunes. There are so many stories of rejuvenation within in a team that looked destined for a relegation battle rather than eyeing up European places. The Wales internationalist offered a glimpse into the burgeoning team spirit – and revealed a previous trip to the beach helped foster relationships further

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In football you get that when you're on a run and everyone around the place is just buzzing and can't wait for the next game to come,” said Levitt. “Come five o'clock on a Saturday, it means so much for the players and fans around that time when you take three points, whether that's home or away.

“No matter what happened from the start of the season up until now, it's probably got as close as it's been. Obviously, with the run that we're on as well, it's even better now. Like I said, everyone was pushing each other in training and trying to do themselves what they could do to try to get into the team.

“We've had a couple of days out with the staff and players together at the start of the season. Obviously, pre-season is a big one as well. You get a lot of new faces in the building and try and go away for a week or whatever it is. Try and stay away from everything and just focus on what you've got going for the season going forward.

“One day we went to the beach after training when it was a nice day and had a meal after it. Yeah, it was a little bit in and out of the water. It was a good, fun day. Then back on the pitch the day after. I think that's good to try and get away from the training ground as a group as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs are going well under David Gray. | SNS Group

“I think that any bonding off the pitch helps massively when you're under it a little bit, under pressure. You just know everyone's trying to dig each other out if it's a tough part or when we're scoring or something. The whole team's celebrating, bench included and all the substitutes. Everyone's just really together.”

Levitt says top six now has to be the minimum ambition. “Yes, I think it should be,” he added. “I think we've put ourselves in the right good position at the moment and a big chunk of games coming up now and hopefully we can take some positive results and then kick on for the rest of the season. These eight games before the split, it's going to be a fight for everyone.”