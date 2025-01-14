Lewis Miller's Hibs contract goes under microscope as improvement and future plans assessed

Australian’s deal at Easter Road is due to start at end of season

Hibs head coach David Gray has revealed that talks are ongoing between the club and defender Lewis Miller on a contract extension. The Easter Road side have the option to trigger an extra year on Miller’s deal and Gray believes he can develop the Australia internationalist further.

Miller, 24, joined Hibs from Central Coast Mariners in the summer of 2022 and has made more than 50 appearances for the club. Able to play across the right side of defence, he has also become a regular member of the Australia national team since moving to Scotland.

Hibs are in the process of making decisions on some of their out-of-contract players and Gray admitted that there have been conversations with Miller and his representatives.

“Lewis is one of many players that are out of contract and there's conversations being had all the time,” said Gray. “Especially now, because obviously in the last six months our contracts, they can speak to other clubs and see what they want to do and players want that clarity on the future. So there is conversations going on all the time and Lewis is one of between 10 and 15 players that are out of contract at the end of the season.

“But at this moment in time, the full focus is on trying to get in the starting XI and trying to play to the best of their ability. But he is one that we've got an option on and there's conversations going on all the time.

Gray has been impressed with Miller’s development this season, overcoming some fitness issues and stinging criticism from some pundits over his performances. He is now a regular member of the team, able to play as right centre-half in a three-man defence or as a right wing-back.

“He's had a stuttered start at times with injuries,” continued Gray. “He was one that was playing with a bit of an ankle injury, so real credit to him for that, putting his body through it at times when it would have been easy for him to put his hand up and not play. But I think he's someone that needs to keep developing.

“We do a lot of work with Lewis. He's someone I've tried to do a lot of work with, even before in the last couple of years, working with him. And he wants to get better. He's got real good attributes, you see that. His pace, his power, his athleticism. But he can always improve in those areas, but we know we need to try and keep working on him to do it. But he wants to do it and he's willing to do it, which is great.”

On criticism of Miller, Gray elaborated: “I think that's all part of being a football player, isn't it? When you don't quite make the right decision in that moment, or things go against you in these times, or even just go through tough spells as players. I think we've all been there as players.

“You can't always play at the very best of your level as much as you'd like to. And even some of the pundits that say it, they've all went through periods in their career where they've maybe not performed and no-one's any different. You're there to be shot at, because you're there to take criticism at times, and it's how you can come through that.

“The strength of character it takes to actually come through it. I think Lewis is one that's demonstrated that as well. There's been improvements. He's not played every single game to the best of his ability at times. He's made mistakes with a number of players. Everybody makes mistakes, but it's how he reacts to that.

“And he is someone that doesn't let that affect him. And I even think back to some of the times he's played with his national team. You know he went through real adversity playing with his national team [when conceding a penalty for Australia last season against South Korea]. But came through that, and has came through that as a better player and a better person for that as well. I think that's really helped him. And he's managed to get himself right back into that national team squad.

“And he's played the last few games for them as well, which is great, and I'm sure that's something he wants to continue to do. But it shows the strength of character he's got and determination to improve.

!You just need to keep improving, like I've already touched on. His actual physical attributes are there for everybody to see. A proper modern-day full-back, centre-back, wing-back. Flexibility within his game, the way he can play. Just his size, his athleticism. His ability to run forward. That's something that's hard to play against.

“You can only imagine playing against that myself, of being a wing-back and someone like Lewis Miller coming over the top of you and being fit enough to take you both ways for 90 minutes. That's what he's definitely got in his locker. And then the things he needs to improve on. Clearly everyone needs to improve all the time.