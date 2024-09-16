Key Hibs man to miss Rangers clash due to surgery on three-month fracture as club's rotten injury luck continues

Australian forward needs op on wrist injury sustained in summer

Hibs will be without forward Martin Boyle for their next match against Rangers, with the Australian due to have an operation on a wrist injury.

Boyle damaged his right hand and wrist when suffering a fall in Hibs' pre-season win over PAOK back in July and has been wearing a protective cast ever since. However, the decision has been taken to have surgery on the fracture now to minimise his time out of action, with Hibs not due to play again until the end of the month.

The Australian internationalist, though, is expected to miss the Easter Road club's next Premiership match away at Rangers on Sunday, September 29, and will be in a race to be fit for the Hibees' next game against Motherwell at home on Saturday, October 5.

Martin Boyle has been carrying a wrist injury ever since pre-season.
Martin Boyle has been carrying a wrist injury ever since pre-season. | SNS Group

Boyle, 31, scored Hibs' second goal in Saturday's 2-0 triumph over St Johnstone at the weekend and has netted five times in total across all competitions during the campaign so far.

Hibs will hope to have captain Joe Newell back for the trip to face Rangers after the captain was a notable absentee against St Johnstone. The midfielder was sidelined by a hernia problem but should be in contention to face the Gers should his recovery progress as anticipated.

Hibs do not have their injury troubles to seek right now, with summer signing Kieron Bowie not expected to play again until the start of next year after the forward suffered a hamstring tear last week while on international duty with Scotland Under-21s.

