Australian forward needs op on wrist injury sustained in summer

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs will be without forward Martin Boyle for their next match against Rangers, with the Australian due to have an operation on a wrist injury.

Boyle damaged his right hand and wrist when suffering a fall in Hibs' pre-season win over PAOK back in July and has been wearing a protective cast ever since. However, the decision has been taken to have surgery on the fracture now to minimise his time out of action, with Hibs not due to play again until the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian internationalist, though, is expected to miss the Easter Road club's next Premiership match away at Rangers on Sunday, September 29, and will be in a race to be fit for the Hibees' next game against Motherwell at home on Saturday, October 5.

Martin Boyle has been carrying a wrist injury ever since pre-season. | SNS Group

Boyle, 31, scored Hibs' second goal in Saturday's 2-0 triumph over St Johnstone at the weekend and has netted five times in total across all competitions during the campaign so far.

Hibs will hope to have captain Joe Newell back for the trip to face Rangers after the captain was a notable absentee against St Johnstone. The midfielder was sidelined by a hernia problem but should be in contention to face the Gers should his recovery progress as anticipated.